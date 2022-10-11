ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Lawrence O'donnell
Rachel Maddow
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '

Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show

Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
RadarOnline

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primtetime Debut TANKS In Ratings, Garners Less Than 150,000 Viewers

Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime news this week was a ratings failure, with less than 150,000 viewers tuning in to watch the disgraced former CNN anchor, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Cuomo, the former CNN star’s new primetime show on NewsNation, garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers when the program premiered Monday night.According to numbers released by Nielsen Media Research, the 52-year-old anchor’s debut program was rated last compared to the other major news networks’ programs that also aired during the 8 PM primetime timeslot.While Cuomo scored 147,000 viewers on NewsNation, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson garnered a whopping 2.9 million viewers.MSNBC’s Chris Hayes amassed...
The Veracity Report

Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
TheDailyBeast

CNN Kills Off Last Remnant of CNN+, Lays Off Around 20 Staffers

Months after shuttering its much-hyped streaming service less than a month after its launch, CNN laid off the last remaining CNN+ staffers on Wednesday morning, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.Roughly 20 staffers were given pink slips on a Wednesday morning call, said three sources with knowledge of the situation. Among those fired were members of the Interview Club, a team launched alongside the network’s streamer earlier this year that would “allow subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story.”In a February press release announcing the creation of Interview Club, the network stated this was an...
Daily Mail

The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again

The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
TheDailyBeast

Tapper’s Primetime Debut Finishes Distant Third Despite Biden Interview

Featuring high-profile interviews with President Joe Biden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his primetime debut on Tuesday night. Yet despite the marquee lineup, the 9 p.m. ET broadcast still only managed a third-place finish in its cable-news time slot. According to Nielsen, CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper averaged 854,000 total viewers and 211,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. While Tapper did best Alex Wagner Tonight in the demo, that MSNBC program—currently dealing with its own ratings woes—nearly doubled its CNN competitor in total audience, drawing 1.586 million viewers. Fox News’ Hannity, meanwhile, dominated the...
