Charles Lindbergh: 5 Things About Right-Wing Pilot Profiled In The New Rachel Maddow Podcast
Charles was a famed aviator who made the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic from New York to France. He was criticized for accepting a medal given to him by the Third Reich, and he opposed the U.S. entering WWII. He had a son, who was tragically kidnapped and killed...
MSNBC
Maddow: Humans have a muscle for authoritarian, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist wedge politics
Rachel Maddow joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss her new podcast “Ultra” and the how right-wing extremism has been a through line in American politicsOct. 11, 2022.
'He’s already lying': Megyn Kelly reacts to Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show
Media personality Megyn Kelly slammed NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, saying his claims of being humbled by his firing from CNN were unbelievable.
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '
Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief in deeply personal new CNN podcast
In his new podcast, “All There Is with Anderson Cooper,” the CNN anchor reveals a personal struggle – part of his life he has rarely talked about before. Cooper began recording the podcast alone while packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, after she died in 2019 at the age of 95.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show
Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primtetime Debut TANKS In Ratings, Garners Less Than 150,000 Viewers
Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime news this week was a ratings failure, with less than 150,000 viewers tuning in to watch the disgraced former CNN anchor, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Cuomo, the former CNN star’s new primetime show on NewsNation, garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers when the program premiered Monday night.According to numbers released by Nielsen Media Research, the 52-year-old anchor’s debut program was rated last compared to the other major news networks’ programs that also aired during the 8 PM primetime timeslot.While Cuomo scored 147,000 viewers on NewsNation, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson garnered a whopping 2.9 million viewers.MSNBC’s Chris Hayes amassed...
Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings
His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
CNN Kills Off Last Remnant of CNN+, Lays Off Around 20 Staffers
Months after shuttering its much-hyped streaming service less than a month after its launch, CNN laid off the last remaining CNN+ staffers on Wednesday morning, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.Roughly 20 staffers were given pink slips on a Wednesday morning call, said three sources with knowledge of the situation. Among those fired were members of the Interview Club, a team launched alongside the network’s streamer earlier this year that would “allow subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story.”In a February press release announcing the creation of Interview Club, the network stated this was an...
'The View' host Sunny Hostin fumes over being called racist on social media
Sunny Hostin said Monday that she is called "racist" everyday on social media for calling out "racism" and added that it's being used as a "political wedge issue."
MSNBC
With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Can't Stop Publisher From Releasing Memoir Even if He Develops Conscience? Meghan Markle's Husband Is 'Under Contract'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly planning to amend their Netflix docuseries and his memoir. However, a royal expert, who weighed in on the future of Prince Harry's book, said he couldn't stop its release. Prince Harry Couldn't Stop The Release Of His Book. The Duke and Duchess of...
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Project at the Middle of Rumors, But Here's the Truth
One of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's projects with Netflix, a "multi-episode" reality show, will reportedly air in December. In advance of the premiere, there have been rumors that the royal duo has been making major revisions to the program. However, the Daily Beast reported that this isn't exactly the truth.
When and where to watch Kamala Harris’s first late-night show appearance as Vice President
Vice President Kamala Harris will spend a few hours in New York City to join Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 57-year-old politician will make her first late-night show appearance this Monday, Oct. 10, at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC. Harris previously appeared on the show...
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
MSNBC
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday told a story on the stump about a bull ditching three cows, and the Morning Joe panel discuses Walker's remarks and the support from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Rick Scott.Oct. 12, 2022.
The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again
The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
Tapper’s Primetime Debut Finishes Distant Third Despite Biden Interview
Featuring high-profile interviews with President Joe Biden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his primetime debut on Tuesday night. Yet despite the marquee lineup, the 9 p.m. ET broadcast still only managed a third-place finish in its cable-news time slot. According to Nielsen, CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper averaged 854,000 total viewers and 211,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. While Tapper did best Alex Wagner Tonight in the demo, that MSNBC program—currently dealing with its own ratings woes—nearly doubled its CNN competitor in total audience, drawing 1.586 million viewers. Fox News’ Hannity, meanwhile, dominated the...
MSNBC
'Look what I've gotten done': Biden defends his job performance
