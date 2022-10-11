Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance
OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
mycbs4.com
Local non-profit reacts to county West End zoning vote
This week, Alachua County Commissioners rejected a developers proposal to change the land-use designation of property in West End. "I don't want to say the winners per se, but we came out successful with what we wanted to do," Susan Pruitt said. She is the Vice President of Friends of...
mycbs4.com
ACPS high school received a fake active shooter call among several schools across state
Local authorities throughout the state say that at least half a dozen counties received false active shooter threats today putting students, families, and law enforcement on high alert. "I didn't really know what was happening," Camyrn Days said. She is a freshman at Eastside high school who says the false...
mycbs4.com
Archer residents, commissioners hear update from Duke Energy on telecom shelter upgrade
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County commissioners listened to a 60-day update from Duke Energy about their ongoing conversations with members of the Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer about their proposal to upgrade an existing telecom shelter with enhanced storm hardening. The four main topics of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
mycbs4.com
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
mycbs4.com
6 shootings in 6 days in Gainesville
According to the Gainesville Police Department's (GPD) Facebook, they reported that six shooting occurred within six days. GPD says that four out of the six shootings were drive-by shootings. They believe that they could be possibly related. One incident occurred just three days ago at a Circle K where someone...
mycbs4.com
Williston Red Devils Football is on fire unbeaten so far in the season
After having multiple losing seasons the Williston Middle high school football team has made a huge leap this season. Last year the Red Devils' record was 1-8 but now things have changed. With the new head coach, they are currently undefeated so far having a 6-0 record. The new head...
RELATED PEOPLE
mycbs4.com
2-year-old receives candy with fentanyl on it from mother
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Jessica Martinez was charged with child neglect today. PCSO says that a 2-year-old's grandmother noticed that the child was sluggish after she received some "candy" from Martinez and was transported to the hospital. Martinez was gone at the time and told the...
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe Raiders volleyball is ending their regular season on a hot streak
Heading towards the end of the season the Santa Fe Raiders volleyball team is on fire right now winning 14 games in a row. Yesterday the team beat the Forest Wildcats putting their record up 21-1. The Raiders only have three more games left before the regular season ends. Head...
Comments / 0