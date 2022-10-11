ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance

OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
OCALA, FL
Local non-profit reacts to county West End zoning vote

This week, Alachua County Commissioners rejected a developers proposal to change the land-use designation of property in West End. "I don't want to say the winners per se, but we came out successful with what we wanted to do," Susan Pruitt said. She is the Vice President of Friends of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
OCALA, FL
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
6 shootings in 6 days in Gainesville

According to the Gainesville Police Department's (GPD) Facebook, they reported that six shooting occurred within six days. GPD says that four out of the six shootings were drive-by shootings. They believe that they could be possibly related. One incident occurred just three days ago at a Circle K where someone...
GAINESVILLE, FL
2-year-old receives candy with fentanyl on it from mother

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Jessica Martinez was charged with child neglect today. PCSO says that a 2-year-old's grandmother noticed that the child was sluggish after she received some "candy" from Martinez and was transported to the hospital. Martinez was gone at the time and told the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

