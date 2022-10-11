ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

skippybutter
1d ago

That guy should got up and shoved him back. I would have loved to see Adam's reaction! I bet he would have lots his mind!! PAY DAY FOR MIC MAN!

The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury

Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets

We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL

