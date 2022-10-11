Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Former Warriors And Lakers Guard
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to waive Mac McClung, who recently signed a deal with the team on October 8.
NBA・
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Cavaliers Beat Hawks 105-99 in Preseason Matchup
Summary, highlights, and stats for NBA preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Montrezl Harrell's Playing Status vs. Cavs on Monday
Will Montrezl Harrell play against the Cavaliers on Monday?
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
76ers vs. Cavs: Who Boosted Their Stock in Monday’s Win?
Stock Up, Stock Down; Who trended in the right direction against the Cavs?
Yardbarker
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
NBA
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Big Second Quarter Helps Cavs Get Past Hawks
WRAP-UP Tonight's contest against the Hawks was quite different than Monday's against the 76ers. Cleveland fell behind in the first but a big second quarter propelled Cleveland past Atlanta, 105-99. The Wine & Gold fell behind in the first after scoring just 19 points, their second slow start in a...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks
The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
iheart.com
Another Patriots Offensive Star Expected To Miss 'Multiple Games'
The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6. Running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" due to a hamstring injury he experienced during the Patriots' 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (October 9), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).
NFL・
Comments / 0