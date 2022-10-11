ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA

Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday

WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
NBA

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NBA

Big Second Quarter Helps Cavs Get Past Hawks

WRAP-UP Tonight's contest against the Hawks was quite different than Monday's against the 76ers. Cleveland fell behind in the first but a big second quarter propelled Cleveland past Atlanta, 105-99. The Wine & Gold fell behind in the first after scoring just 19 points, their second slow start in a...
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks

The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
iheart.com

Another Patriots Offensive Star Expected To Miss 'Multiple Games'

The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6. Running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" due to a hamstring injury he experienced during the Patriots' 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (October 9), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).
NFL

