72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Bay News 9
'Some stuff you can't get back,' Daytona Beach man says while assessing damage left behind by flooding from Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The impact left behind by Hurricane Ian remains clear in many places across Central Florida. Furniture soaked with water now sits curbside, and debris torn down by the wind is waiting to be collected. What to keep and what to throw out is the question...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
wogx.com
Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center
More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour.
click orlando
Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
wmfe.org
A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
WESH
St. Johns River to crest soon as flooding persists near Lake County homes
ASTOR, Fla. — It's been roughly two weeks since Hurricane Ian pushed its way through Central Florida, and flooding continues to be a significant issue. Some areas along the St. Johns River are still projected to rise a bit. One homeowner in Astor doesn't have water in her home,...
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
wogx.com
Gatorland Orlando details reopening plans after Hurricane Ian
Even the threat of hungry alligators couldn't stop the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Gatorland Orlando experienced flooding so bad, the park is still closed for cleanup. But Good Day Orlando's David Martin has some good news about a reopening date, just in time for the historic park's Halloween event.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
wuft.org
Rock revetment project underway to restore Flagler Beach shoreline after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews began the installation of rock and sand revetment Wednesday to restore critically eroded parts of the shoreline along State Road A1A following Hurricane Ian’s destructive landfall in Florida, according to a press release. FDOT crews are working on...
wogx.com
Florida residents flooding frustrations grow in Orlovista neighborhood
Residents in Orange County's Orlovista neighborhood are expressing their frustrations over flood management. The neighborhood suffered excessive flooding following Hurricane Ian, the likes of which have not been seen since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
wogx.com
Florida grandfather accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car at Daytona Beach airport
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida grandfather was arrested for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old grandchild in a rental car that he returned to the Daytona Beach International Airport Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.
wogx.com
75-year-old Orange County man dies after falling off ladder trying to clean Hurricane Ian debris
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is reporting its first Hurricane Ian-related death. Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement on Monday that a 75-year-old man fell off a ladder while cleaning storm debris from his roof. "He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
Deputies: 39 stores sold alcohol or tobacco to a customer who was under 21 in undercover bust
Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county. More than half the time,...
wogx.com
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards.
