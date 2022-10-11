ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

click orlando

Biketoberfest set to kickoff in Daytona Beach despite hurricane damage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sound of rumbling engines is once again filling the streets of Daytona Beach with Thursday officially kicking off the 30th annual Biketoberfest. The four-day event typically brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the World’s Most Famous Beach, but this year, things could look a bit different though with the community still cleaning up after the hurricane.
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
wogx.com

Gatorland Orlando details reopening plans after Hurricane Ian

Even the threat of hungry alligators couldn't stop the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Gatorland Orlando experienced flooding so bad, the park is still closed for cleanup. But Good Day Orlando's David Martin has some good news about a reopening date, just in time for the historic park's Halloween event.
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.
