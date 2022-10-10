Read full article on original website
msn.com
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
This Stunning Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is Selling At No Reserve
A supercar in luxurious clothing. As far as automotive prestige goes, you can't really get much better than a Rolls-Royce from a modern era. These cars are completely unmissable and instantly iconic pillars of fame and fortune to anyone who sees them making it sort of a peacock show for anyone who wants to showcase their abundance of wealth and style. While it's sort of a given that the exterior and interior of one of these vehicles is always going to be one of the most attention catching things on the road at any given time, you might not expect them to be pretty great in terms of performance as well.That's exactly what this particular 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupe aims to show the world and you'll surely be surprised when you see what's under the hood.
These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option
Few brands still produce manual transmission pickup trucks, but two fan-favorite off-road-oriented 4WD pickup trucks still offer a manual transmission option. The post These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
How Often Should You Clean Your Engine?
Regular maintenance is a necessity for the longevity of your car. So, how often should you clean your engine? The post How Often Should You Clean Your Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Specialized unveils its first low-cost electric bicycle model under new Globe line
Earlier this year, we first reported on the Specialized Globe line of electric bicycles, which the company announced would see the high-end bicycle manufacturer launch a new series of more affordable electric utility bikes. Now, we’re getting our first look at the premier model known as the Globe Haul ST.
3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water
When a leak happens with your vehicle, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what it is. Here are 3 reasons your car could be leaking water. The post 3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options
We cover all of the Ram 2500 heavy-duty engines plus one for the 3500 as well. The post 2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
getnews.info
EGRdeletehome’s Ram Ecodiesel EGR delete Reduces Fuel Consumption and Save Fuel Costs
Reducing fuel consumption and saving money on fuel costs are the most important factors for any truck owner. There are many ways to achieve this noble goal, from proper maintenance to a variety of aftermarket modifications. EGRdeletehome, a diesel performance parts specialist, just announced a ram ecodiesel egr delete that can reduce fuel consumption and saves fuel costs.
