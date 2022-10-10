ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models

Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#First Things
Motorious

This Stunning Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is Selling At No Reserve

A supercar in luxurious clothing. As far as automotive prestige goes, you can't really get much better than a Rolls-Royce from a modern era. These cars are completely unmissable and instantly iconic pillars of fame and fortune to anyone who sees them making it sort of a peacock show for anyone who wants to showcase their abundance of wealth and style. While it's sort of a given that the exterior and interior of one of these vehicles is always going to be one of the most attention catching things on the road at any given time, you might not expect them to be pretty great in terms of performance as well.That's exactly what this particular 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupe aims to show the world and you'll surely be surprised when you see what's under the hood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water

When a leak happens with your vehicle, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what it is. Here are 3 reasons your car could be leaking water. The post 3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
getnews.info

EGRdeletehome’s Ram Ecodiesel EGR delete Reduces Fuel Consumption and Save Fuel Costs

Reducing fuel consumption and saving money on fuel costs are the most important factors for any truck owner. There are many ways to achieve this noble goal, from proper maintenance to a variety of aftermarket modifications. EGRdeletehome, a diesel performance parts specialist, just announced a ram ecodiesel egr delete that can reduce fuel consumption and saves fuel costs.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy