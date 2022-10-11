Read full article on original website
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
NBC San Diego
This Pismo Beach Chowder Cook-Off Will Soon Simmer, Succulently
A BOUNTY OF BRINY BITES: Every food you adore is, quite truly, an "any time of the day and/or year" sort of treat, for sure. You can sip iced tea in January or cocoa in July, and hearty, rib-sticking dishes? They're perfect for toasty summer afternoons, if you're especially fond of them. But when it comes to a fine fall Saturday, every drink, snack, dessert, soup, appetizer, and munchable is the ideal thing to eat, thanks to autumn's utterly amazing in-between-a-tude. Everything, in short, tastes marvelous in mid-October. So savoring a stew-strong sort of dish, a bowl-based wonder, on a fall Saturday? Nope, it isn't quite winter yet, but an incredible clam chowder isn't solely a wintry sort of delicacy. True, some great chowder tastings do show up when we're especially well-bundled, but the Pismo Beach 2022 Clam Chowder Cook-Off will start to simmer just as temperatures around the Golden State begin to truly dip.
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
insideedition.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
daytrippen.com
Vietnamese Gate Little Saigon Fast and Furious Location
Vietnamese Gate Little Saigon Fast and Furious Location. You will remember this Vietnamese Gate from the original 2001 movie if you are familiar with the Fast and Furious films. Several scenes were filmed in Little Saigon. The fight between Vin Diesel, his racing rival, Johnny Tran, and his gang was filmed at the Vietnamese Cultural Court, about two blocks away from the Vietnamese gate.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Los Angeles: Our Top Ten!
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched Southern California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Los Angeles.
dailytitan.com
Five paranormal spots to get your fill of thrills
Some sites in Southern California are already creepy, but knowing their spooky backstories enhances the fear factor. Here are five local landmarks with a haunted history. The Queen Mary is a living landmark in Long Beach. Launched in 1934, the ship took its last cruise to transport U.S. troops during World War II, before reopening as a floating hotel in 1967. The Grey Ghost, its nickname after a gray paint job, is believed to be one of the most haunted hotels in America.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
