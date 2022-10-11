Read full article on original website
Walt Disney’s plane will be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum
Walt Disney's plane, affectionately called "The Mouse" was recently restored and on display at this year's D-23 Expo. The historical plane will soon be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum close to the Smoke Tree Ranch, where Disney and his family had a home. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the museum's The post Walt Disney’s plane will be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Independent
Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own
Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
‘Oldies but Goodies’: Radio legend Art Laboe dies at 97 in Palm Springs home
Memorial services were pending today for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock 'n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase "Oldies but Goodies." Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs, following a bout with pneumonia, according to Joanna The post ‘Oldies but Goodies’: Radio legend Art Laboe dies at 97 in Palm Springs home appeared first on KESQ.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
viewpointsonline.org
Small business with a magic touch
A mother’s love for hairstyling, that later inspired a career path for her daughter, sprouted family owned and operated Magic Scissors salon in Riverside. The hair salon is managed by mother-daughter duo Elia Martinez and Elia Georgette Montes Martinez. Elia Martinez is a licensed hair stylist of 28 years...
insideradio.com
Royce Opens Door To Sell Its Las Vegas And Palm Springs FMs As Part Of Bankruptcy Exit.
Royce International Broadcasting has already said it is open to selling KREV San Francisco (92.7) in order to fund its bankruptcy reorganization plan. Now the Ed Stolz-led company says it is also looking at a potential sale of news-talk KFRH Las Vegas (104.3) and news-talk KRCK-FM Palm Springs, CA (97.7). In the latest revision of the plan, Royce says it has identified “five or six potential buyers” for its stations and those talks have “progressed in a positive manner.” The bidders will not be made public until a formal purchase officer is presented to the bankruptcy court.
Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections
Elections are a little less than a month away. News Channel 3 met with each LA Quinta City Council candidate you will see on the November 8 ballot. November 8th Candidates include: La Quinta City Council Seat John PeñaRichard GrayJoseph "joe" JohnsonDeborah McGarreyBrian Hanrahan What makes you uniquely qualified to run the city? John Peña: I The post Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police
A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital. The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was The post LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined
Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia with defense cross-examination friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Changing signs for new hotel development
Lamar Outdoor Advertising has agreed, with the city of Banning’s blessing, to relocate and modify an existing stationary billboard from the easterly portion of a 1.6-acre property along Ramsey Street (across from the Gus Jr. burger restaurant) to the westerly portion to make way for a hotel. The property...
Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families
The city of Coachella has officially launched its program that will provide $400 monthly to 140 low-income immigrant families for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program launched on Wednesday. It's a partnership between the city and the Northern California-based Mission Asset Fund (MAF). The program provides financial assistance to low-income immigrant families excluded from federal The post Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Washington, not Perez, holds STR meeting in Idyllwild
On Monday, Oct. 3, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and Charissa Leach, the county’s director of the Transportation and Land Management Agency, headlined a Town Hall meeting geared toward learning local sentiments regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area. Opening the meeting, Washington asked that civility be...
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
