Royce International Broadcasting has already said it is open to selling KREV San Francisco (92.7) in order to fund its bankruptcy reorganization plan. Now the Ed Stolz-led company says it is also looking at a potential sale of news-talk KFRH Las Vegas (104.3) and news-talk KRCK-FM Palm Springs, CA (97.7). In the latest revision of the plan, Royce says it has identified “five or six potential buyers” for its stations and those talks have “progressed in a positive manner.” The bidders will not be made public until a formal purchase officer is presented to the bankruptcy court.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO