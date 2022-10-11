Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 10, 2022
Cody 18-1, 6-1 Star Valley 21-9, 5-2 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Lyman 25-3-1, 3-0 Mountain View 25-4-1, 2-1 Lander 7-16-1, 1-2 Pinedale 17-12, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Olivia ...
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 10)
Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A. Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 10) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles. IDAHO FOOTBALL ...
Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2022
Most Wyoming high school cross-country teams will compete at a conference championship meet this week. There are six races at six different locations over two days. There are a few teams that do not compete in a conference meet. This will be the final tune-up before next week’s state championships...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school boys golf: Seeking fifth straight state title, Skyline builds narrow 4-stroke lead at Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Skyline High School boys golf shot a 3-under 285 on Monday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele as it built a four-stroke lead over rival Olympus during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Charter boys top St. Maries, to face Timberlake in district semifinals
POST FALLS — Joe Nicklay is a freshman on the Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy boys soccer team whose job is to come off the bench and give the Panthers’ forwards a breather. On Monday, he did his job — and then some. On his 15th birthday,...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer
Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
Comments / 0