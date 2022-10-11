ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley

A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region. On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More

With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
How Would You Like to Be in an Orange County Tourism Ad?

I grew up in New Windsor in the 1970s. I was an Orange County girl for years, and let me tell you it was a fun childhood and beyond. There were always a lot of things to do in Orange County. We’d go to places like Museum Village in Monroe, the Storm King Art Center, or to one of the many farm markets for treats like donuts and homemade maple candy. It really was a great place to grow up. And it’s gotten even better.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned

It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY

It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
A Little Love for a Hometown Favorite

Who doesn't love a good diner? It's an honest question. Virtually every town in America has a diner or multiple diners for anyone's dining experience. Each diner has its own set of charms and is an integral part of every town's community. I've been to plenty of diners myself but there's one that for me sticks out above the rest. That diner is Ikaros Diner.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk

There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows

While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
STORMVILLE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
