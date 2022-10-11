ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MO

Former Galena Bulldog and Current Pitt State Linebacker Wins Defensive Athlete of the Week

By Chaz Wright
 2 days ago

P.J. Sarwinski was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance on Saturday against Northwest Missouri.

P.J. finished with a team high 9 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.

He currently leads the team with 40 total tackles and 6 tackles for loss.

P.J. will certainly be a huge part for this defense as we enter the second half of the season!

