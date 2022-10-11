Former Galena Bulldog and Current Pitt State Linebacker Wins Defensive Athlete of the Week
P.J. Sarwinski was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance on Saturday against Northwest Missouri.
P.J. finished with a team high 9 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.
He currently leads the team with 40 total tackles and 6 tackles for loss.
P.J. will certainly be a huge part for this defense as we enter the second half of the season!
