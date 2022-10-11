ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights Speak on Nicolas Hague Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIvvY_0iTzCMqH00

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract on Monday.

After a long process of negotiating, the Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year, $6.88 million contract extension on Monday.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addressed the media regarding the signing.

"Nic loves being a Vegas Golden Knight," McCrimmon said. "We love having him. I think it was slower than all of us would have liked, which is the nature of RFAs without arbitration rights. These things sometimes drag on. There's been a number of examples over the last few years of similar situations. And again, the good news is the contract has been agreed to and signed. It's a three-year deal, which I think serves both the player and the organization extremely well, and we're really looking forward to getting Nic back in town.

"He'll join us in L.A. hopefully in time to skate tomorrow. [He] won't be part of tomorrow night's lineup, but he'll get his feet under him as quickly as possible to be able to return to play."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged the benefits of having Hague in the locker room.

"We're pleased," Cassidy said. "I think he's a big part of the team and he's going to continue to be a bigger part. And I mean that in both ways. I mean he's a big man, big presence that I think will help us defend better, kill penalties better. Popular guy in the room. So all good. I don't want to speak to the business side of it, I'm just happy to have him back."

One of Hague's fellow defensemen, Zach Whitecloud, said "it means a lot" to have the veteran back.

"Obviously I think a lot of guys have been talking to him and obviously, I haven't gone through that process, so [I'm] just trying to reach out to him and wish him well and make sure he's doing OK and just letting him know that we're excited to have him back whenever that time comes," Whitecloud said." ... Having that guy come back as part of our family, part of our team is huge."

88
Followers
253
Post
9K+
Views
