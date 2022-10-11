ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

After finding his passion at Mercer, alumnus starts career with ESPN Next

Mercer University alumnus Kennedy Howery followed his passion, and it led him to ESPN. Howery, a class of 2022 graduate who double-majored in finance and economics, is now a production assistant with ESPN Next, a content-based leadership program for early career professionals. While at Mercer, he immersed himself in campus...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Moises Velez named one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A middle Georgia resident is recognized as one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos. Moises Velez, the founder and editor of a Macon newspaper known as ‘Que Pasa,’ received the recognition during a ceremony held this week by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia Justice hosting fundraiser Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Justice is working to close the gap for people needing legal services. Thursday night, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser, “A Taste of Justice,” to help fund that mission. According to Bill Adams, the President of Middle Georgia Justice, proceeds...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
MACON, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Peach County man arrested for murder, assault

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
MACON, GA

