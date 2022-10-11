Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Stratford Academy vs. John Milledge Academy, Pt. 2
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Academy Eagles will welcome the John Milledge Academy Trojans to Eagle Field for week nine’s End Zone Game of the Week. The Trojans are coming off their third consecutive GISA 3A state title and haven’t lost a game since 2018, when they lost in the state finals.
wgxa.tv
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
mercer.edu
After finding his passion at Mercer, alumnus starts career with ESPN Next
Mercer University alumnus Kennedy Howery followed his passion, and it led him to ESPN. Howery, a class of 2022 graduate who double-majored in finance and economics, is now a production assistant with ESPN Next, a content-based leadership program for early career professionals. While at Mercer, he immersed himself in campus...
41nbc.com
Moises Velez named one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A middle Georgia resident is recognized as one of Georgia’s 50 Most Influential Latinos. Moises Velez, the founder and editor of a Macon newspaper known as ‘Que Pasa,’ received the recognition during a ceremony held this week by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Justice hosting fundraiser Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Justice is working to close the gap for people needing legal services. Thursday night, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser, “A Taste of Justice,” to help fund that mission. According to Bill Adams, the President of Middle Georgia Justice, proceeds...
41nbc.com
Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
kentuckytoday.com
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
41nbc.com
WRPD investigating suspicious death
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
'I'm always packing': Warner Robins residents express concerns over safety in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- "I'm always packing because you got crazy people out here, I've never had to pull it out... but it's in within reach," said former a resident in Warner Robins. Retired Military and law enforcement officer, Joseph Richard knows anywhere he goes to always bring the heat--...
wgxa.tv
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
41nbc.com
Peach County man arrested for murder, assault
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned
UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
Comments / 0