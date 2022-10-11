ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Superior, WI
Society
City
Superior, WI
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event. On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event. Inside and out, the zoo will be packed...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Women’s Resource And Action Center Hosts Annual Consent Week

DULUTH, Minn. — This week, students at UMD are raising awareness about the importance of consent. Every year Bulldogs come together to emphasize the importance of verbal consent when involved in sexual situations. This week’s purpose is to educate people on campus about the meaning of consent and when to ask for it.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
FOX 21 Online

Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day

DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Columbus Day#Localevent#Festival#Indigenous Americans#Congress#Italian#Europeans
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 21 Online

Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday

CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Stores Get Tips On How To Draw In Customers

DULUTH, Minn. — The goal and ideas about how to make Downtown Duluth really pop, drew a lot of interest Tuesday morning. Many business owners showed up to hear the strong message that each owner can and must make an individual difference. The storefront of Minnesota Surplus had a makeover to show how changes in lighting and display can make the store and experience more inviting from the street.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy