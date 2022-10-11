Read full article on original website
UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD
DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event. On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event. Inside and out, the zoo will be packed...
UMD’s Women’s Resource And Action Center Hosts Annual Consent Week
DULUTH, Minn. — This week, students at UMD are raising awareness about the importance of consent. Every year Bulldogs come together to emphasize the importance of verbal consent when involved in sexual situations. This week’s purpose is to educate people on campus about the meaning of consent and when to ask for it.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day
DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Carlton’s Haunted Shack Opens Friday
CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack, billed as “Minnesota’s scariest haunted house,” is back for its 29th season of horror beginning Friday night in Carlton. Organizers say this year’s event will be the best year yet. If you didn’t know, the Haunted Shack transforms a...
Repairs To Leave A Main Sewer Line In Superior ‘Like New’, Fed Provides Half-Million In Funding
You can't see it. It's almost one hundred years old. But with the repairs currently underway, one of the main sewer lines in Superior will finish up "like new". And, the city will have completed the project with almost a half-million dollars that it didn't have to spend of its own.
Downtown Duluth Stores Get Tips On How To Draw In Customers
DULUTH, Minn. — The goal and ideas about how to make Downtown Duluth really pop, drew a lot of interest Tuesday morning. Many business owners showed up to hear the strong message that each owner can and must make an individual difference. The storefront of Minnesota Surplus had a makeover to show how changes in lighting and display can make the store and experience more inviting from the street.
