WDAM-TV
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/10
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
WDAM-TV
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
WDAM-TV
4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Republican nominee for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat spoke in Jones County. Mike Ezell spoke to a meeting of Jones County Republican Women at the Laurel Country Club. Ezell addressed the economy, border security and crime. He said he’s working hard to...
WDAM-TV
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
WDAM-TV
Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WDAM-TV
Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month. The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer
WDAM-TV
Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof...
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Hattiesburg bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Police said they responded after receiving a report that the bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. According to investigators, a 2016 GMC […]
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. for possession & distribution
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
WDAM-TV
‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges. Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine...
