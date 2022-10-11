To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO