ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

The picks are in: Penn football vs. Columbia

Not since 2003 has Penn football (4-0, 1-0 Ivy) had this strong a start to a season, and on Saturday, the Quakers will look to extend their winning ways against a Columbia (3-1, 0-1 Ivy) team that beat them last season 23-14. Four Daily Pennsylvanian Sports reporters make their picks ahead of Penn's second Ivy League game of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

DP Sports Player of the Week: Ben Stitz

Penn men's soccer is currently ablaze on a seven-game win streak, and graduate student midfielder Ben Stitz has scored in each to a total of nine goals. Ever since opening the scoring for Penn at Colgate in September, which marked the beginning of Penn's win streak, Stitz has scored in each game since, including the team's first two conference matchups against Yale and Dartmouth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Athletics weekend recap: Win streaks for field hockey, football, and men's soccer

October is perhaps one of the most exciting months in sports, as the buildup towards the World Series crosses paths with an accelerating NFL season, and engines are just beginning to rev in the NBA and NHL. Here at Penn, several fall sports teams are barrelling forward in exciting win streaks, while some teams are just picking up the keys to claiming consistent victories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Magill announces committee to inform University priorities for 'Penn's next century'

Penn President Liz Magill has formed an advisory committee to inform the University's strategic framework over the next century. The Red and Blue Advisory Committee, which was announced in a message to the University community Tuesday, is part of a new "Tomorrow, Together: Penn's Next Century" campaign. It will be chaired by John L. Jackson, Jr., the dean of the Annenberg School for Communication, and will consist of 15 additional members from across the University — including professors, administrators, and students — who will make recommendations for potential priorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Volleyball Court#Role Models#Sports
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornell, CA
State College, PA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
State College, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
thedp.com

Philadelphia apologizes for Penn experiments conducted at Holmesburg Prison

The City of Philadelphia has formally apologized for experiments conducted by Penn at the Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to the 1970s. Researchers at Penn deliberately exposed Holmesburg prison inmates — the majority of whom were Black – to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus, asbestos, and dioxin, according to a press release sent on Oct. 6 from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to the City of Philadelphia that apologized to individuals affected by the experiments. The press release condemned the experiments as “unethical practices” and labeled them as a “tragic example” of medical experimentation on people of color, many of whom were illiterate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Philadelphia ranked worst city for drivers in 2022 report

Philadelphia is the worst city to drive in, according to a new report by WalletHub. The report ranked 100 American cities based on safety, traffic, average cost of car ownership, and accessibility of vehicles and maintenance. Raleigh, N.C. placed first, followed by Plano, Texas, while Philadelphia was ranked last — falling behind Detroit and Oakland, Calif.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County

Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
thedp.com

Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes | Correcting myths about the UC Townhomes movement

To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy