The picks are in: Penn football vs. Columbia
Not since 2003 has Penn football (4-0, 1-0 Ivy) had this strong a start to a season, and on Saturday, the Quakers will look to extend their winning ways against a Columbia (3-1, 0-1 Ivy) team that beat them last season 23-14. Four Daily Pennsylvanian Sports reporters make their picks ahead of Penn's second Ivy League game of the season.
DP Sports Player of the Week: Ben Stitz
Penn men's soccer is currently ablaze on a seven-game win streak, and graduate student midfielder Ben Stitz has scored in each to a total of nine goals. Ever since opening the scoring for Penn at Colgate in September, which marked the beginning of Penn's win streak, Stitz has scored in each game since, including the team's first two conference matchups against Yale and Dartmouth.
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Win streaks for field hockey, football, and men's soccer
October is perhaps one of the most exciting months in sports, as the buildup towards the World Series crosses paths with an accelerating NFL season, and engines are just beginning to rev in the NBA and NHL. Here at Penn, several fall sports teams are barrelling forward in exciting win streaks, while some teams are just picking up the keys to claiming consistent victories.
Magill announces committee to inform University priorities for 'Penn's next century'
Penn President Liz Magill has formed an advisory committee to inform the University's strategic framework over the next century. The Red and Blue Advisory Committee, which was announced in a message to the University community Tuesday, is part of a new "Tomorrow, Together: Penn's Next Century" campaign. It will be chaired by John L. Jackson, Jr., the dean of the Annenberg School for Communication, and will consist of 15 additional members from across the University — including professors, administrators, and students — who will make recommendations for potential priorities.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Woman Who Spent Elementary Years in Wayne Now Leads Admissions Team at University of Pennsylvania
Since becoming vice provost and admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania a little over a year ago, Whitney Soule, who spent her elementary years in Wayne, has already started making changes in the application process which is one of the most competitive in the country, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Philadelphia apologizes for Penn experiments conducted at Holmesburg Prison
The City of Philadelphia has formally apologized for experiments conducted by Penn at the Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to the 1970s. Researchers at Penn deliberately exposed Holmesburg prison inmates — the majority of whom were Black – to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus, asbestos, and dioxin, according to a press release sent on Oct. 6 from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to the City of Philadelphia that apologized to individuals affected by the experiments. The press release condemned the experiments as “unethical practices” and labeled them as a “tragic example” of medical experimentation on people of color, many of whom were illiterate.
Nearly a month in, Fossil Free Penn’s encampment continues despite harsh weather conditions
Nearly one month after students first set up their tents at this semester's Fossil Free Penn encampment, FFP members remain on College Green despite recent abysmal weather conditions and many students' departures from campus during fall break last weekend. FFP's encampment, which began on Sept. 14., features three demands for...
Penn Program in Environmental Humanities to host storytelling event for Climate Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, Penn will host a climate storytelling event series including a reading and interactive program with climate storyteller and journalist Devi Lockwood and workshops led by Cosmic Writers. “Listen Up! Climate Storytelling with Devi Lockwood” is a two-day program that will be presented by My Philadelphia Climate...
Philadelphia ranked worst city for drivers in 2022 report
Philadelphia is the worst city to drive in, according to a new report by WalletHub. The report ranked 100 American cities based on safety, traffic, average cost of car ownership, and accessibility of vehicles and maintenance. Raleigh, N.C. placed first, followed by Plano, Texas, while Philadelphia was ranked last — falling behind Detroit and Oakland, Calif.
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County
Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Fels Institute study reports almost 900 Phila. Police Dept. jobs could be performed by civilians
A study conducted by two Penn researchers last year revealed that almost 900 jobs currently filled by sworn officers in the Philadelphia Police Department could be performed by civilians. The researchers, Declan Sullivan and Alaynah Tombridge — who both received their Master of Public Administration degrees from Penn in 2021...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes | Correcting myths about the UC Townhomes movement
To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
