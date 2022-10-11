ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Edward Jones
2d ago

Come on. CNN will do anything to discourage and discredit the conservative opposition. This is EXACTLY the type of reporting that has caused the ONCE grand CNN to fall from the top news station in the world to the dregs of the swamp as the worst.

RobertMarsha Farrell
2d ago

Every single GOP candidate in Arizona qualifies under their own admission. They are all unstable and cannot be trusted for any government position. Anyone that votes them is in the same category. rff

Bongoman
2d ago

I feel the same way. I’ve never voted a straight ticket, but any election denier is an absolute”NO” for me.

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
KGUN 9

Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump

MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa. There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump. It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mark Finchem just got caught telling a whopper and his response is ... totally on brand

With just two days to go until the vast majority of Arizona voters get their early ballots in the mail, Republican Mark Finchem continues his quest to end the wildly popular program. Finchem thinks the decades-old mail-in ballot system, ushered in and made popular by Republicans, is a seething petri dish of deceit – a highway to hell traveled by mythical mules who are out to steal your vote. ...
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon

With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
