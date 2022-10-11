ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Western Wednesday: Turning the page to the Paladins

Culowhee — (WLOS) Western Carolina has improved in year two under Kerwin Bell to the point where they are comfortably beating the bottom feeders of FCS; however, taking on the top dogs has still proven to be a challenge. Western has failed to score a touchdown against the two FCS Top 25 teams they've played so far, #21 Samford (L 35-17) and #12 Mercer (L 49-6) last week.
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
MANNA FoodBank's Empty Bowls fundraiser sells out again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s most popular fundraisers returned with the fall temperatures. MANNA FoodBank held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event Monday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville-Biltmore. At the event, Asheville restaurants created individual soup stations, and people buy tickets and make three...
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
