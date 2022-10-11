Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Western Wednesday: Turning the page to the Paladins
Culowhee — (WLOS) Western Carolina has improved in year two under Kerwin Bell to the point where they are comfortably beating the bottom feeders of FCS; however, taking on the top dogs has still proven to be a challenge. Western has failed to score a touchdown against the two FCS Top 25 teams they've played so far, #21 Samford (L 35-17) and #12 Mercer (L 49-6) last week.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center steps up efforts to boost attendance, revenue
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attendance remains down at the Waynesville Recreation Center. Center interim director Luke Kinsland said before the COVID-19 pandemic, daily visits totaled more than 400. He said they remain a little more than 200 currently. Kinsland said the pandemic changed behaviors, with some people now preferring...
WLOS.com
Students enjoy spooky art classes at Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This month, kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County are enjoying fall, as well as spooky-themed arts and crafts projects. On Tuesday afternoon, some of the students were working with construction paper and pastel paper, exploring different mediums. The kids said it...
WLOS.com
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
WLOS.com
United Way to expand Buncombe Co. school-based health center, looks to add third location
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County and Blue Ridge Health are expanding a local school-based health center. Right now, Blue Ridge Health operates these centers at Asheville Middle School and Erwin Middle School. Erwin Middle's health center is currently in a temporary location,...
WLOS.com
Major milestone: ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance performs 500,000th procedure in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An 8-week-old terrier mix named Pumpernickel is now serving as poster pup for the ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance in Asheville. Pumpernickel’s procedure on Tuesday marked a major milestone for the organization: 500,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed in western North Carolina. Elea Sprinkle, vice president of ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance said low-cost, high-quality procedures are of high demand across WNC.
WLOS.com
NC firefighters to sue over protective gear, warning 'stay out of it as much as possible'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Now we're suggesting firefighters stay out of their gear as much as possible," said Asheville Firefighter and Professional Firefighter and Paramedics of North Carolina President Scott Mullins. It's an urgent call to action for firefighters from Asheville to Wilmington, North Carolina, after research identifies health...
WLOS.com
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
WLOS.com
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
WLOS.com
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefight's vehicle.
WLOS.com
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
WLOS.com
MANNA FoodBank's Empty Bowls fundraiser sells out again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s most popular fundraisers returned with the fall temperatures. MANNA FoodBank held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event Monday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville-Biltmore. At the event, Asheville restaurants created individual soup stations, and people buy tickets and make three...
WLOS.com
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
WLOS.com
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
WLOS.com
Haywood County Animal Services now giving free rides home to lost, wandering pets
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pets that are lost in Haywood County can now receive a free ride home. Haywood County Animal Services is offering those rides to pets found wandering the county. Workers will take the found pets back, as long as there is proper identification on the...
WLOS.com
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
