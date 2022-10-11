Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Deadly St. Helens retirement home fire was human-caused
An explosion and fire last week at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens, Oregon, that killed one person was a human-caused accident. Columbia River Fire & Rescue officials said the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the apartment where the fire started at about 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
Herald and News
Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled
SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
Herald and News
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday, Oct. 10 for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
Herald and News
Klamath Lake wetlands project, 'experimental' nursery to help save endangered fish wins state award
The transformation of a degraded, contaminated 45-acre landscape on the shores of Klamath Lake into wetland habitat received an award this week. The Oregon State Land Board honored the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project at its 18th annual awards Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the lake project.
Herald and News
Court overturns woman’s conviction for soliciting to kill ex
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Mount Vernon woman’s conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle’s conviction, The Seattle Times reported.
Herald and News
Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds
Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
Herald and News
Travel Oregon and the state’s federally recognized tribes collaborate on guide featuring events throughout Oregon
Travel Oregon partnered with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes to create the “Travel Guide to Oregon Indian Country.” The guide features descriptions and locations of tribal museums, events and activities open to the public throughout the state. “We really kind of dove into this with both...
Herald and News
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Herald and News
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
Herald and News
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
Herald and News
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
