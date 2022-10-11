ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Deadly St. Helens retirement home fire was human-caused

An explosion and fire last week at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens, Oregon, that killed one person was a human-caused accident. Columbia River Fire & Rescue officials said the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the apartment where the fire started at about 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
SAINT HELENS, OR
Herald and News

Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
ALASKA STATE
Herald and News

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday, Oct. 10 for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
ANOKA, MN
Herald and News

Klamath Lake wetlands project, 'experimental' nursery to help save endangered fish wins state award

The transformation of a degraded, contaminated 45-acre landscape on the shores of Klamath Lake into wetland habitat received an award this week. The Oregon State Land Board honored the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project at its 18th annual awards Tuesday, Oct. 11. Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the lake project.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Saint Helens, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds

Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregonians face low barriers to voting

Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Home#River Fire#Accident
Herald and News

Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy