Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
Nia Long Is All Smiles in Selfie With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka's Scandal
Nia Long is focused on motherhood. The actress is all smiles in a selfie posted this week, snuggled up with her sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21. The snap marks Long's first photo of herself since news broke that her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
Gisele Bundchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships Amid Tom Brady Split Speculation
Gisele Bündchen is speaking volumes with just a single emoji. The 42-year-old model commented on a quote about committed relationships amid speculation of a split between she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. In recent weeks, Bündchen has been seen in public without her wedding ring with a source telling ET that "Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans.”
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Emotional Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces in TikTok Video
Amid continuing legal troubles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an email the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. ET has since found the email in a court document. The message begins with Jolie saying she's "putting this in writing so not to...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)
A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
Brandy Speaks Out on Health Scare Amid Reported Hospitalization
Brandy Norwood is resting after reportedly suffering a health scare on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old singer and actress was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after law enforcement got an EMS call to her home around noon. The outlet reported that Brandy possibly suffered a seizure before she was taken to a local hospital.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley Split Two Months After Engagement
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has ended her engagement. The 30-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and Jaylan Mobley had gone their separate ways. In a joint statement, the former couple captioned a black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands, writing, "While the...
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.
Yolanda Hadid Reflects on 'Hurtful' Toll 'Real Housewives' Took on Her (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is opening up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the impact it had on her psyche and her mental health. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal
Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a health scare which led her to have a tumor removed from her face. Now her mom, Kris Jenner, is giving thanks to the doctor who performed the surgery. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts. "I am so...
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery
Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had to undergo not one, but two knee surgeries in 2021. During a conversation as part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the focus was gratitude. After one of the guests mentioned having an appreciation for every limb and every organ, Winfrey decided to share her story.
Scott Disick Makes Cameo on 'The Kardashians' Season 2 After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Complained About Him
It seems that Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off The Kardashians just yet! In Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex made his first appearance of the season. Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for...
Rachel Bilson Confronts 'Bling Ring' Member Gabby Neiers Years After She Robbed Her
Rachel Bilson is confronting two controversial figures. On the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the 41-year-old actress sat down with Alexis Haines, née Neiers, and Gabby Neiers, sisters who were a part of the Bling Ring, the group that targeted and robbed celebrity homes, including Bilson's, more than a decade ago.
