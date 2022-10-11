ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Union, Ridgeview, Burton pick up volleyball wins

BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears (22-1, 9-0) kept their perfect Mountain 7 league record intact on Wednesday with a four-set win over John Battle 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. Union was led by Jordan Shuler’s double-double of 17 kills and 33 digs along with a double-double from Isabella Blagg of 12 kills and 17 digs.
CLINTWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge sweeps to school's first region title

MORRISTOWN — West Ridge’s volleyball team was howling all the way back to Blountville after a sweep of Morristown West on Tuesday in the Region 1-AAA championship match at Morristown East’s Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium. The 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 victory secured the first regional title in any sport in...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B survives Boone, sets up finals clash with Science Hill

KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament semifinals at Indian Highland Park had a little bit of everything. Top-seeded Science Hill cruised to a mercy-rule 9-0 win over West Ridge before a tense battle between host Dobyns-Bennett and determined Daniel Boone ensued.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: East, Elizabethton advance to 1-AA soccer semis

BLUFF CITY — Chipi Hamelryck recorded a hat trick, Jamye Crawford and Anna Nagel scored a goal apiece and the Sullivan East girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the District 1-AA tournament with a 5-0 victory over Volunteer on Monday. Makenzie Cox and Ella Littlejohn each had...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee High shuts out Elizabethton in soccer semis

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High scored in the first four minutes of the match, and the goal turned out to be all the Lady Vikings needed. Tennessee High posted a 4-0 victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday in a District 1-AA girls soccer semifinal at the Stone Castle.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Osborne wraps up first motocross title with Muddy Creek finish

Although Sunday was the main event for the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway, there was plenty of racing Saturday for the Mega, Big and SAS Series. Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City clinched the Mega Series championship in the Vet MX Warrior Class with a fifth-place finish in Saturday’s race. The KTM rider can now race without extra pressure with only a makeup race on Saturday at I-81 Raceway Park and the season finale at the South of the Border complex in November remaining on the Mega Series schedule.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee High downs Greeneville for Region 1-AA volleyball championship

GREENEVILLE — Tennessee High had the killer instinct it needed to win the Region 1-AA volleyball championship at Greeneville on Tuesday night. The Lady Vikings dominated at the nets and libero Sydnee Pendland — the tournament MVP — had their backs with 27 digs in a 25-18, 22-24, 25-14, 25-16 win over the Lady Devils.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

StarWatch back on at Bays Mountain, city officials say

KINGSPORT — StarWatch, Bays Mountain Park’s night sky observing sessions, has returned for the fall season, according to a press release. StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to host Bands of America event

East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian hit by truck on Broad Street Monday night

ELIZABETHTON — A pedestrian was badly injured Monday evening when he was struck by pickup truck in the 300 Block of Broad Street. The Elizabethton Police Department identified the injured pedestrian as Atithi Bandhu, 21. Officers said Banhu ran across Broad Street from the area of Tobacco Depot and into the path of a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling west. The truck was driven by Shannon Smith, 56. The accident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. No other individuals were injured.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU, Missouri, Georgia Southern share lead at Blackthorn

JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WATCH: Truck crashes into Erwin Little Ceasers, seriously injures employee

A truck crashed into the Little Caesars and injured an employee in Erwin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Erwin Police Department. According to a press release from the Erwin Police Department, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 71-year-old Jonesborough man crashed into the building, located at 1203 N. Main Ave., just after 1:30 p.m.
ERWIN, TN

