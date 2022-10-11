ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Georgia Southern prepares for No. 25 James Madison at Paulson Stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles return home to Statesboro after falling to in-state rival, Georgia State. The Eagles are now halfway through the season with a 3-3 record, with only six games remaining. Georgia Southern is set to host the 25th-ranked team in the country, the James...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Education
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Southside High School#High School Football#Football Players#American Football#Highschoolsports#Johnson High School#Scds Athletics#Hornets
Grice Connect

Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hardeeville’s “Festival on Main” Promises two days of excitement

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Hardeeville "Festival on Main" returns this Friday and Saturday night, October 14 and 15. “It’s really exciting to have this great event back for a third year,” says Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It has become a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”
HARDEEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtoc.com

World War II planes flying into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force. Bill Barbee is the president of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
ung.edu

Lambert promoted to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert in September became the latest University of North Georgia (UNG) graduate to ascend to the rank of general. UNG has produced 60 flag officers across all military branches. Lambert, a 1993 UNG graduate, took over as deputy commanding general of maneuver for the Army's 3rd Infantry...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Java Burrito owners going ‘all-in’ on East Broughton

You would hard pressed to find a family who’s gone more ‘all in’ on downtown Savannah in the last few years than Michael and Frederika Feketé. Back in the Spring, they opened Java Burrito, a fast casual Mexican concept and coffee house at the corner of Broughton and Price Streets in downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Halloween Ends: Remember when Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers came to Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: 'Halloween Ends' trailer. You might notice some familiar spots when 'Halloween Ends' premieres in theaters and on Peacock later this week. The latest installment of the franchise, ending a trilogy that began with the 2018 reboot, filmed in and around Savannah for several months earlier this year. The film is set four years after the events of 2021's 'Halloween Kills.'
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy