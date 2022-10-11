Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores for Wednesday, October 12
High School Volleyball Highlights and Final Scores for Thursday, October 12. Holy Trinity Classical Christian 3, Thomas Heyward Academy 1.
WJCL
Savannah Arts Academy defeats Vidalia 2-0, eyes regional tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers defeated the Vidalia Indians 2-0 at home Tuesday night. The Panthers entered this matchup with a 34-4 record and undefeated in region play. Savannah Arts has won its region eight years in a row, however, is it now competing in the...
wtoc.com
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
WJCL
Georgia Southern prepares for No. 25 James Madison at Paulson Stadium
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles return home to Statesboro after falling to in-state rival, Georgia State. The Eagles are now halfway through the season with a 3-3 record, with only six games remaining. Georgia Southern is set to host the 25th-ranked team in the country, the James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Which candidate are Georgians searching for ahead of the Walker-Warnock debate?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With less than a month until election day, all eyes are on the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. More specifically, Nexstar’s debate in Savannah is garnering a lot of attention considering it’s the only debate the pair have agreed to. The debate is happening Friday at 7 […]
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
WJCL
Hardeeville’s “Festival on Main” Promises two days of excitement
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Hardeeville "Festival on Main" returns this Friday and Saturday night, October 14 and 15. “It’s really exciting to have this great event back for a third year,” says Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “It has become a premier event for our area, and we are poised to have lots of fun as we attract visitors from throughout the region.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Savannah coach helping with CPR student outreach after saving woman's life at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. — CPR is a skill you’ll never know when you might need. And for coach Tim Jordan, athletic director for Savannah High, it was the difference between life and death on a beautiful day at Daffin Park. “Sometimes you’re just put in the right place at...
wtoc.com
World War II planes flying into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force. Bill Barbee is the president of the...
ung.edu
Lambert promoted to brigadier general
Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert in September became the latest University of North Georgia (UNG) graduate to ascend to the rank of general. UNG has produced 60 flag officers across all military branches. Lambert, a 1993 UNG graduate, took over as deputy commanding general of maneuver for the Army's 3rd Infantry...
WJCL
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Java Burrito owners going ‘all-in’ on East Broughton
You would hard pressed to find a family who’s gone more ‘all in’ on downtown Savannah in the last few years than Michael and Frederika Feketé. Back in the Spring, they opened Java Burrito, a fast casual Mexican concept and coffee house at the corner of Broughton and Price Streets in downtown Savannah.
WJCL
Halloween Ends: Remember when Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers came to Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: 'Halloween Ends' trailer. You might notice some familiar spots when 'Halloween Ends' premieres in theaters and on Peacock later this week. The latest installment of the franchise, ending a trilogy that began with the 2018 reboot, filmed in and around Savannah for several months earlier this year. The film is set four years after the events of 2021's 'Halloween Kills.'
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
WJCL
World mental health day: Georgia Southern University working to protect students peace.
STATESBORO, Ga. — Monday is recognized as mental health day worldwide, but protecting your peace is a year-round fight for faculty and staff at Georgia Southern University. The public institution works around the clock to help their student-athletes make sure they are healthy, always including their mental health. Brandonn...
Comments / 0