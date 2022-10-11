ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown

Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Bitcoin
Economy
Crypto
Markets
NEWSBTC

XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Core Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
Markets Insider

The Bank of England should extend its emergency bond-buying to manage the volatility that's rocked the country's debt market, UK pensions group says

A UK pensions trade group on Tuesday called on the Bank of England to continue its emergency bond-buying operations to manage volatility in the debt market. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to keep bond-buying going until at least October 31. The central bank began its bond-market...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
NEWSBTC

BTC To See Correction Below $10K, Predicts Midas Touch Consulting Founder

Bitcoin (BTC) hasn’t been in its best state lately, falling from a high of over $69,000 to the current price of around $19,174. While the coin has lost over 71% of its value since November 2021, some key experts believe it’ll lose more before finding stability again. According...
NEWSBTC

Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022

Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
u.today

Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange

The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
NEWSBTC

Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit

Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K

Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
