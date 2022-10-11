Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report
The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Core Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
The Bank of England should extend its emergency bond-buying to manage the volatility that's rocked the country's debt market, UK pensions group says
A UK pensions trade group on Tuesday called on the Bank of England to continue its emergency bond-buying operations to manage volatility in the debt market. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to keep bond-buying going until at least October 31. The central bank began its bond-market...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
NEWSBTC
BTC To See Correction Below $10K, Predicts Midas Touch Consulting Founder
Bitcoin (BTC) hasn’t been in its best state lately, falling from a high of over $69,000 to the current price of around $19,174. While the coin has lost over 71% of its value since November 2021, some key experts believe it’ll lose more before finding stability again. According...
Japan's foreign currency reserves hit 5-year low after record decline while massive yen intervention flops
Foreign currency reserves in Japan hit a five-year low of $1.24 trillion, after a record monthly drop of $54 billion. The fall in reserves is due the falling value of foreign bonds amid the dollar's rise and the $20 billion spent to aid the declining yen. But the yen is...
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022
Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
u.today
Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange
The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
NEWSBTC
Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit
Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
