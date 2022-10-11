ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Friends you need and friends you have to avoid

Humans are social and need connection and our friends help provide that. Research shows friendships bring mental and physical health benefits including everything from lowering the risk of depression and helping us feel more satisfied with our lives, to improving longevity. These are the eight different types of friends that...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payback#Friendship
psychologytoday.com

Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.

Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Pittsburgh

A change in culture: Employees no longer accepting the 'live with it or leave' attitude

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It started as a trickle before the pandemic and then things changed. "They call the toll on our mental health the second act of the pandemic." That was from Laura Putnam, author of "Workplace Wellness" and she has worked with 15,000 managers in over 200 countries around the world all the while dispelling old norms. "When we come to work, we check our emotions at the door," she said. "Now, employers can no longer afford to do that." She said that employees want to be seen as total people. "One Monster Intelligence survey found that 91 percent...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Relationships
Today's Transitions

Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating

Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Free Press

How dropping a class helped me recognize my limits

I dropped a class this semester. I’ve dropped classes before but always intended to replace them with another course. This semester was the first time I dropped one and left the empty place in my schedule. It wasn’t an easy decision. I agonized over this class for the first...
EDUCATION
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com

What if You Knew COVID Would Make You Lonely?

Loneliness is not just being solitary or alleviated by company. It is the internal state of not belonging, not being among your people. At the beginning of the pandemic, many may have believed lonely people just weren’t careful enough or those not infected were stronger, tougher. As COVID spread,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Free Press

A reflection on passing out at FitRec

There is a scene in “The Passion of Joan of Arc” where Joan — remarkably played by Renée Falconetti — faints to the threat of torture by her captors. It’s the first time the viewer witnesses a tangible fracture in Joan’s resolve, and seeing this paragon of perseverance at such a moment of weakness is devastating, yet humanizing.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy