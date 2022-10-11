PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It started as a trickle before the pandemic and then things changed. "They call the toll on our mental health the second act of the pandemic." That was from Laura Putnam, author of "Workplace Wellness" and she has worked with 15,000 managers in over 200 countries around the world all the while dispelling old norms. "When we come to work, we check our emotions at the door," she said. "Now, employers can no longer afford to do that." She said that employees want to be seen as total people. "One Monster Intelligence survey found that 91 percent...

HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO