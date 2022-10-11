Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm a Friendship Expert, This Is How Many Friends You Need'
Having this number of close friends could minimize your chances of developing depression.
iheart.com
Friends you need and friends you have to avoid
Humans are social and need connection and our friends help provide that. Research shows friendships bring mental and physical health benefits including everything from lowering the risk of depression and helping us feel more satisfied with our lives, to improving longevity. These are the eight different types of friends that...
People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener
On the Reddit thread, people shared relatable things that many of us may wish we had done when we were younger.
My boring marriage made me think about what I really want out of life
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Within the carefully cultivated walls of my marriage on any given day, there are many things left unsaid, undone, and blatantly disheveled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Self-made millionaire who retired early: 'Do these 5 things now or you'll regret it later in life'
In 2016, at 35 years old, I retired early with a net worth of $900,000. It wasn't until 2021 that I achieved my goal of becoming a self-made millionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 million. Now, at 41, I live a happy, simple and frugal life with my wife...
Refinery29
‘Suddenly The Phone Stopped Ringing’: How Breakups Can Sink Our Social Lives
Breakups are rarely low stakes. No matter how little or long you've been together, there are always pieces — great or minute, — of a shared existence that change how we live beyond the split. In fact, for many of us, it's not the feelings that make the decision hard, but foreseeing all the change and reverberations to come that throw us off.
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
A change in culture: Employees no longer accepting the 'live with it or leave' attitude
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It started as a trickle before the pandemic and then things changed. "They call the toll on our mental health the second act of the pandemic." That was from Laura Putnam, author of "Workplace Wellness" and she has worked with 15,000 managers in over 200 countries around the world all the while dispelling old norms. "When we come to work, we check our emotions at the door," she said. "Now, employers can no longer afford to do that." She said that employees want to be seen as total people. "One Monster Intelligence survey found that 91 percent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating
Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
Daily Free Press
How dropping a class helped me recognize my limits
I dropped a class this semester. I’ve dropped classes before but always intended to replace them with another course. This semester was the first time I dropped one and left the empty place in my schedule. It wasn’t an easy decision. I agonized over this class for the first...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com
What if You Knew COVID Would Make You Lonely?
Loneliness is not just being solitary or alleviated by company. It is the internal state of not belonging, not being among your people. At the beginning of the pandemic, many may have believed lonely people just weren’t careful enough or those not infected were stronger, tougher. As COVID spread,...
Daily Free Press
A reflection on passing out at FitRec
There is a scene in “The Passion of Joan of Arc” where Joan — remarkably played by Renée Falconetti — faints to the threat of torture by her captors. It’s the first time the viewer witnesses a tangible fracture in Joan’s resolve, and seeing this paragon of perseverance at such a moment of weakness is devastating, yet humanizing.
To Take More Risks, Reframe Your Flaws as the 'Juicy Stuff'
Lessons on vulnerability from a Buddhist nun, Brené Brown and the CEO of Sweetgreen
Dear Penny: Who Gets My Dogs When I Die if I Have No Close Family?
I am a widow with a home, property and two large dogs. My health is fairly good, but I’m getting older and starting to question what moves I should make to secure my future. I have no will, as most of my relatives have passed away. I do have a few grandkids who live far away.
PETS・
Opinion: Toxic People Take Advantage Of Their Victims For Specific Reasons
When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.
Comments / 0