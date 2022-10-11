Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
How to deal with Boston’s cold weather
If you chose to move to Boston from a warm area, chances are that you have been repeatedly warned about the cold. As a Southern California native that moved here a month ago, I was growing incredibly tired of hearing the same warnings and offering the same meager “I’ll be fine,” reassurance.
Daily Free Press
Bostonians Respond to City Council Redistricting Efforts
Residents of Boston expressed their thoughts on redistricting that will take place over the next three weeks in a Tuesday hearing. Following a bill proposed in June 2021 calling for changing the existing law for cities and towns to redraw boundaries, Boston city councilors are in the process of redrawing political districts in the city that correspond with public official representation.
Daily Free Press
From Wombmates to 572 Miles Away
It is often that I forget something as I am racing out the door. The nagging continues as I walk down the street until it suddenly hits me that my water bottle is still sitting on. the counter. I audibly sigh. I might even declare myself incredibly stupid. But in...
Daily Free Press
Women’s March protest in Boston continues to raise issue of abortion
Protestors belonging to the Women’s Wave 2022 nationwide protest organized by the Women’s March, a women’s rights organization, gathered outside the Massachusetts State House on Saturday to protest for women’s rights. Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the Women’s March held multiple rallies around the country...
Daily Free Press
BU Women’s Hockey to face UNH in home-and-home series
Following a split to start the season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) will head up to Durham for a home and home with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4-0, 0-2-0 HE). The Wildcats are coming into the series with more games under their belt,...
Daily Free Press
REVIEW: BU MFA student brings 21st century teens to the wilderness with original play ‘Eat Your Young’
Campfire conversations, notorious fight scenes, ubiquitous teen romance — a new play showing at Boston Playwright’s Theatre from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16 includes these and more. The original play, written by Boston University graduate student J.C. Pankratz, is a cross between “Stranger Things,” “Lost” and “The Breakfast Club.”
Daily Free Press
Field hockey pushes through adversity, rolls past league opponents
Two months before the start of the season, life threw the Boston University field hockey team a curveball. In June, the team learned it would not have access to its home venue, New Balance Field, for the season due to renovations. The Terriers’ home games and practices were shifted to...
Daily Free Press
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-2, remains undefeated in conference play
The Boston University field hockey team defeated Colgate University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. This game marks back-to-back wins for the Terriers (7-6, 4-0 Patriot League), who were helped by three goals in the first quarter. “(Colgate) gave us everything we could handle today,” said head coach Sally Starr. “We felt...
Daily Free Press
Sargent dean to retire at end of school year
After nine years in the position, Christopher Moore, the dean of Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will retire at the end of the academic year. During Moore’s tenure, Sargent grew to more than 1,800 students and now has graduate programs that all rank in the top 20 nationwide, with the occupational therapy program ranked first in the nation.
Daily Free Press
New Center for Brain Recovery: Beyond Medical Research
Early detection is key to treating strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and neurological disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Boston University’s new university-wide Center for Brain Recovery, founded this summer, is studying how to do just that. Founding Director Swathi Kiran said the center brings together scientists, engineers...
Daily Free Press
Men’s soccer beats Bucknell 2-0, earns first Patriot League win
A dominant first half paved the way for the Boston University men’s soccer team’s 2-0 victory over Bucknell University at Nickerson Field on Saturday afternoon. BU (3-3-6, 1-1-3 Patriot League) came into the contest winless in their last seven games and faced a Bucknell (2-10, 1-4 PL) team in similarly poor form. The Terriers earned their first win in PL play, earning three points in the conference.
Daily Free Press
BU defense commands American in 1-0 win, extends win streak to four
Boston University women’s soccer team notched a 1-0 win over American University on Saturday. The Terriers (8-6, 4-1 Patriot League) improved to 8-0-2 all-time against the Eagles (1-4-6, 0-3-2 PL). “It’s really difficult to win on the road and win on the road at conference games,” head coach Casey...
