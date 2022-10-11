ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

How to deal with Boston’s cold weather

If you chose to move to Boston from a warm area, chances are that you have been repeatedly warned about the cold. As a Southern California native that moved here a month ago, I was growing incredibly tired of hearing the same warnings and offering the same meager “I’ll be fine,” reassurance.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Bostonians Respond to City Council Redistricting Efforts

Residents of Boston expressed their thoughts on redistricting that will take place over the next three weeks in a Tuesday hearing. Following a bill proposed in June 2021 calling for changing the existing law for cities and towns to redraw boundaries, Boston city councilors are in the process of redrawing political districts in the city that correspond with public official representation.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

From Wombmates to 572 Miles Away

It is often that I forget something as I am racing out the door. The nagging continues as I walk down the street until it suddenly hits me that my water bottle is still sitting on. the counter. I audibly sigh. I might even declare myself incredibly stupid. But in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Women’s March protest in Boston continues to raise issue of abortion

Protestors belonging to the Women’s Wave 2022 nationwide protest organized by the Women’s March, a women’s rights organization, gathered outside the Massachusetts State House on Saturday to protest for women’s rights. Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the Women’s March held multiple rallies around the country...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Daily Free Press

BU Women’s Hockey to face UNH in home-and-home series

Following a split to start the season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) will head up to Durham for a home and home with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4-0, 0-2-0 HE). The Wildcats are coming into the series with more games under their belt,...
DURHAM, NH
Daily Free Press

Field hockey pushes through adversity, rolls past league opponents

Two months before the start of the season, life threw the Boston University field hockey team a curveball. In June, the team learned it would not have access to its home venue, New Balance Field, for the season due to renovations. The Terriers’ home games and practices were shifted to...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-2, remains undefeated in conference play

The Boston University field hockey team defeated Colgate University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. This game marks back-to-back wins for the Terriers (7-6, 4-0 Patriot League), who were helped by three goals in the first quarter. “(Colgate) gave us everything we could handle today,” said head coach Sally Starr. “We felt...
HAMILTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Common#Happy Fall#Bostonians#The Boston Public Market#Red Apple Farm
Daily Free Press

Sargent dean to retire at end of school year

After nine years in the position, Christopher Moore, the dean of Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will retire at the end of the academic year. During Moore’s tenure, Sargent grew to more than 1,800 students and now has graduate programs that all rank in the top 20 nationwide, with the occupational therapy program ranked first in the nation.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

New Center for Brain Recovery: Beyond Medical Research

Early detection is key to treating strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and neurological disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Boston University’s new university-wide Center for Brain Recovery, founded this summer, is studying how to do just that. Founding Director Swathi Kiran said the center brings together scientists, engineers...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Men’s soccer beats Bucknell 2-0, earns first Patriot League win

A dominant first half paved the way for the Boston University men’s soccer team’s 2-0 victory over Bucknell University at Nickerson Field on Saturday afternoon. BU (3-3-6, 1-1-3 Patriot League) came into the contest winless in their last seven games and faced a Bucknell (2-10, 1-4 PL) team in similarly poor form. The Terriers earned their first win in PL play, earning three points in the conference.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

BU defense commands American in 1-0 win, extends win streak to four

Boston University women’s soccer team notched a 1-0 win over American University on Saturday. The Terriers (8-6, 4-1 Patriot League) improved to 8-0-2 all-time against the Eagles (1-4-6, 0-3-2 PL). “It’s really difficult to win on the road and win on the road at conference games,” head coach Casey...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy