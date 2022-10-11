Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Daily Free Press
Field hockey pushes through adversity, rolls past league opponents
Two months before the start of the season, life threw the Boston University field hockey team a curveball. In June, the team learned it would not have access to its home venue, New Balance Field, for the season due to renovations. The Terriers’ home games and practices were shifted to...
Daily Free Press
BU Women’s Hockey to face UNH in home-and-home series
Following a split to start the season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) will head up to Durham for a home and home with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4-0, 0-2-0 HE). The Wildcats are coming into the series with more games under their belt,...
Daily Free Press
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-2, remains undefeated in conference play
The Boston University field hockey team defeated Colgate University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. This game marks back-to-back wins for the Terriers (7-6, 4-0 Patriot League), who were helped by three goals in the first quarter. “(Colgate) gave us everything we could handle today,” said head coach Sally Starr. “We felt...
Daily Free Press
No. 9 Terriers head to Ann Arbor for top 10 matchup against No. 6 Michigan
For the first time since 2016, the No. 9 Boston University men’s hockey team will ship up to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the No. 6 University of Michigan Wolverines at home. The Terriers came out on top the last time they played at Yost Ice Arena, but fell short in the 2018 NCAA regional championship when Michigan booted them from the tournament with a final score of 6-3.
Daily Free Press
BU vs. Waterloo Takeaways: Are the Terriers Prepared for Michigan?
For the Boston University Men’s Hockey Team (1-0-0), Saturday night marked the second beatdown in just as many weeks that the Terriers have delivered against inferior opponents. Such results will hardly be prevalent against the University of Michigan Wolverines next weekend. In two dominant victories against Bentley and the...
Daily Free Press
Give Jewish Students a Break | All Politics Are Local
23%. That is the percentage of the Boston University undergraduate student body that is Jewish, according to Hillel International. That equals somewhere in between one in five and one in four students. For those Jewish students, each fall an important decision must be made. On Yom Kippur, what some call the holiest day of the year, does one attend class? Because BU does not take off for Yom Kippur, many students have to go through the hard decision of choosing between religious practices and academics.
Daily Free Press
From Wombmates to 572 Miles Away
It is often that I forget something as I am racing out the door. The nagging continues as I walk down the street until it suddenly hits me that my water bottle is still sitting on. the counter. I audibly sigh. I might even declare myself incredibly stupid. But in...
Daily Free Press
Andrew’s Ultimate Boston Fall Bucket List — Part 1
Happy fall, Bostonians! In my opinion, this is the best time of the year. The trees dress up in their fiery pizzazz, pleasing days elegantly fall onto us like the leaves in the Common and the only thing crisper on the tongue than a pumpkin spice latte is the crisp, autumn air.
Daily Free Press
Women’s March protest in Boston continues to raise issue of abortion
Protestors belonging to the Women’s Wave 2022 nationwide protest organized by the Women’s March, a women’s rights organization, gathered outside the Massachusetts State House on Saturday to protest for women’s rights. Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the Women’s March held multiple rallies around the country...
Daily Free Press
How to deal with Boston’s cold weather
If you chose to move to Boston from a warm area, chances are that you have been repeatedly warned about the cold. As a Southern California native that moved here a month ago, I was growing incredibly tired of hearing the same warnings and offering the same meager “I’ll be fine,” reassurance.
Daily Free Press
New Center for Brain Recovery: Beyond Medical Research
Early detection is key to treating strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and neurological disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Boston University’s new university-wide Center for Brain Recovery, founded this summer, is studying how to do just that. Founding Director Swathi Kiran said the center brings together scientists, engineers...
Daily Free Press
Bostonians Respond to City Council Redistricting Efforts
Residents of Boston expressed their thoughts on redistricting that will take place over the next three weeks in a Tuesday hearing. Following a bill proposed in June 2021 calling for changing the existing law for cities and towns to redraw boundaries, Boston city councilors are in the process of redrawing political districts in the city that correspond with public official representation.
