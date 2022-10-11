23%. That is the percentage of the Boston University undergraduate student body that is Jewish, according to Hillel International. That equals somewhere in between one in five and one in four students. For those Jewish students, each fall an important decision must be made. On Yom Kippur, what some call the holiest day of the year, does one attend class? Because BU does not take off for Yom Kippur, many students have to go through the hard decision of choosing between religious practices and academics.

