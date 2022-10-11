Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State
In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
Michigan Daily
Michigan collapses late, falls 3-1 to Ohio State
Ohio State was greeted with a clamoring student section in Ann Arbor, equipped with cowbells and drums — creating an atmosphere fit for a rivalry game. But the stakes of the game proved too much for the Michigan mens soccer team. The inability to maintain focus got the best of Michigan, as the Wolverines (3-7-3 Overall, 1-4-1 Big Ten) lost 3-1 to No. 15 Ohio State (7-1-4, 3-1-1) in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night.
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack
A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
Michigan Daily
New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
Michigan Daily
Amidst preseason questions, Michigan remains unfazed
MINNEAPOLIS — This season’s Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t the team of old. Gone are the household names in Ann Arbor, like Eli Brooks, DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate. The only returning starter is junior center Hunter Dickinson, and there are no seniors left on the team, either. But even with nine new players on the roster — and a number of pressing questions about the Wolverines’ upcoming season — Michigan is unconcerned.
Michigan Daily
Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity
MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Michigan Daily
With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits
That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
Michigan Daily
Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart
The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void
MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments
Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan ramps up intensity ahead of Penn State showdown
On Monday, the energy felt a little different inside of Schembechler Hall. Each week, the No. 5 Michigan football team has spoken highly of its opponent and proceeded to go out on the field and win without much of a challenge. Each game has had room for improvement, but when facing a collection of unranked opponents, Michigan has a large enough margin for error to still come away victorious, regardless of its actual performance.
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
Nebraska Football: Latest sellout streak ploy sparks new debate
On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska football sellout streak was basically saved. The streak reached 386 games against Indiana, but after that contest, athletic director made it clear that there was no guarantee it would continue through the end of the year. However, the program’s latest ploy appears to have come close to making that guarantee after all.
