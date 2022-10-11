ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State

In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan collapses late, falls 3-1 to Ohio State

Ohio State was greeted with a clamoring student section in Ann Arbor, equipped with cowbells and drums — creating an atmosphere fit for a rivalry game. But the stakes of the game proved too much for the Michigan mens soccer team. The inability to maintain focus got the best of Michigan, as the Wolverines (3-7-3 Overall, 1-4-1 Big Ten) lost 3-1 to No. 15 Ohio State (7-1-4, 3-1-1) in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack

A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle

MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kendall, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
Michigan Daily

Amidst preseason questions, Michigan remains unfazed

MINNEAPOLIS — This season’s Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t the team of old. Gone are the household names in Ann Arbor, like Eli Brooks, DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate. The only returning starter is junior center Hunter Dickinson, and there are no seniors left on the team, either. But even with nine new players on the roster — and a number of pressing questions about the Wolverines’ upcoming season — Michigan is unconcerned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity

MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits

That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Guns#Cornhuskers
Michigan Daily

Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart

The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void

MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan Daily

Michigan ramps up intensity ahead of Penn State showdown

On Monday, the energy felt a little different inside of Schembechler Hall. Each week, the No. 5 Michigan football team has spoken highly of its opponent and proceeded to go out on the field and win without much of a challenge. Each game has had room for improvement, but when facing a collection of unranked opponents, Michigan has a large enough margin for error to still come away victorious, regardless of its actual performance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Latest sellout streak ploy sparks new debate

On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska football sellout streak was basically saved. The streak reached 386 games against Indiana, but after that contest, athletic director made it clear that there was no guarantee it would continue through the end of the year. However, the program’s latest ploy appears to have come close to making that guarantee after all.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy