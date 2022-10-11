On Monday, the energy felt a little different inside of Schembechler Hall. Each week, the No. 5 Michigan football team has spoken highly of its opponent and proceeded to go out on the field and win without much of a challenge. Each game has had room for improvement, but when facing a collection of unranked opponents, Michigan has a large enough margin for error to still come away victorious, regardless of its actual performance.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO