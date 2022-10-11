ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State

In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack

A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle

MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports
Michigan Daily

Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity

MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart

The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void

MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits

That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 6

Even after a “meh” outing against Indiana, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings to No. 5. The No. 4 slot was taken by the Texas Longhorns, despite Michigan outranking Texas by three spots in terms of overall efficiency. I suppose shutting out Oklahoma was just that impressive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mike Hart ‘trending in a positive direction’

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after suffering a seizure during Saturday’s game, Hart released in a statement Monday morning. “Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

J.J. McCarthy is learning on the job

In sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s young career as a starter, there really haven’t been many moments of high pressure. No need for fourth-quarter comebacks, no last-second heroics and really no genuine tests. Things have, for the most part, gone rather swimmingly. That could all change this weekend. Looming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE

