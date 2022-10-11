Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State
In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack
A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Michigan Daily
New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
Michigan Daily
Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity
MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
Michigan Daily
Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart
The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void
MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
Michigan Daily
With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits
That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
Michigan Football vs Penn State: Odds and a prediction for College Football Week 7
Michigan football and Penn State will square off in a matchup of top-10 teams on Saturday and here’s a look at the odds, as well an early prediction against the spread. After a 31-10 win over Indiana last week, Michigan football was dropped in the polls. This week, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes to Ann Arbor, style points won’t be something to worry about.
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 6
Even after a “meh” outing against Indiana, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings to No. 5. The No. 4 slot was taken by the Texas Longhorns, despite Michigan outranking Texas by three spots in terms of overall efficiency. I suppose shutting out Oklahoma was just that impressive.
Michigan Daily
Mike Hart ‘trending in a positive direction’
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after suffering a seizure during Saturday’s game, Hart released in a statement Monday morning. “Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
Michigan Daily
J.J. McCarthy is learning on the job
In sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s young career as a starter, there really haven’t been many moments of high pressure. No need for fourth-quarter comebacks, no last-second heroics and really no genuine tests. Things have, for the most part, gone rather swimmingly. That could all change this weekend. Looming...
wkar.org
MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
