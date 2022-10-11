Read full article on original website
Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems
Sovereignty on Native American land is being attacked by the United States’ highest court, leaders from various tribal nations told members of Congress this week. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Castro vs. Huerta earlier this year allows state prosecutors to take over criminal prosecutions for crimes that occur on Indigenous nations, and it’s causing confusion […] The post Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Melinda French Gates is getting political: ‘We have to make sure women have their full power in society’
Melinda French Gates said Tuesday she's fighting on all fronts to get women into positions of power both in the U.S. and abroad: "Women need to be equal across the top."
'We’re not going away': Conservatives build own media ecosystem to fight cancel culture
The conservative movement is now one of cultural entrepreneurialism that strategically enlists sympathetic Americans, their clicks and their dollars.
Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
On Affirmative Action, Clarence Thomas Took a Page From Malcolm X
Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of cases—Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina—which ask whether the use of race as a factor in determining college and university admissions violates the Constitution. One justice who will undoubtedly vote against affirmative action in those cases is Clarence Thomas, who has spent years calling for the practice to be overruled.
Politics aside, conservatives wanted affordable healthcare. Tim Ryan deserve vote |Opinion
Hendrik Stegall is a fourth-year medical student in Columbus. He is also a member of USA Healthcare, a grassroots organization that promotes healthcare reform. We Americans are known for our love of freedom, and healthcare is no exception. We want our freedom to choose whether we get care, from whom,...
The International Anti-Woke Backlash
This week, Italy prepared to welcome a new prime minister: 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party since 2014. Meloni is a populist conservative on issues ranging from marriage to immigration; she is a nationalist by philosophy and combatively passionate by temperament. A clip of a speech she gave at the World Congress of Families in 2019 has now gone viral with American conservatives; she explained, "Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves. And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity... We will defend God, country and family."
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Biden’s right, Trump is a semi-fascist. Here’s why we shouldn’t prosecute him
Kicking and screaming, former President Donald Trump slowly faded out of view for the better part of the summer. Outside his core supporters, most Americans readily put memories of his tumultuous four years behind them. Potential 2024 Republican Party contenders began peaking up their heads.One might have reasonably believed that the era of Trump was finally coming to an end.
Partisan split highlighted in celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day, Columbus Day
Lawmakers, governors and members of the Biden administration celebrated two very different holidays on Monday, with Democrats tending to favor Indigenous People’s Day while Republicans mostly stuck with the older Columbus Day. Political figures took to Twitter on Monday, pushing different reasons for the day’s significance. Many Democrats,...
The Children's Crusade | Opinion
Like so many frightened university presidents and newspaper editors before him, Joe Biden long ago abandoned his actual beliefs.
Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box
Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government
Forming a new government in Italy involves time and decades-old rituals
How To Know If It's A Costume Or Cultural Appropriation
Indigenous Peoples' Day became a nationally recognized holiday in the United States in 2021, according to the White House. A day rooted in celebrating Indigenous peoples' sovereignty and taking a critical look at Western colonization, cities and states across the country are holding events in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
Reckoning With Our Past on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Native American life expectancy declined from 72 years in 2019 to about 65 years in 2021. Such a drop is staggering. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to engage in a discussion about the foundational drivers of Indigenous health. Poor health indicators are driven by socioeconomic factors, including poverty,...
Yes, democracy is in trouble — but "age caps" aren't the solution
In the United States and around the world, the dangers posed to democracy have become both more numerous and more dire, but also easier to spot. Voter suppression, disinformation campaigns and outright coups are neither subtle nor morally ambiguous tactics, and their practitioners — almost always from the far right — have grown brazen, taking less and less care to hide their true motives. But even at this moment of overwhelming peril for our democratic institutions, whose significance is recognized by an increasing number of Americans, one anti-democratic policy has gained support from a startling number of people across the political spectrum: barring older citizens from holding public office.
On the right to be forgotten
When I was a freshman in high school, I read some book that I can’t quite remember the title of, knowing only that it started with the words “You’ll never be remembered like Caesar.”. I hated that thought. Or more accurately, I hated how accurate it was.
Big Ten Collaboration hosts event on the Federal Judiciary in the 21st century
The Democracy & Debate Initiative at the University of Michigan hosted several students from across the Big Ten Athletic Conference for the Big Ten Collaboration: Democracy in the 21st Century discussion in Hutchin’s Hall on Tuesday. The event included a conversation between Jeffrey Minear, former counselor to Chief Justice...
#MeToo movement supporters are double those who oppose, study shows
woman covering mouthPhoto by Anete Lusina from Pexels. The #MeToo movement sprung into popular culture around 5 years ago. The social movement gives a voice to those who were affected by sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. The Pew Research Centersurveyed 6,034 U.S. adults from July 5-17, 2022 to gather their thoughts on the #MeToo movement.
