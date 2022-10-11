ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems

Sovereignty on Native American land is being attacked by the United States’ highest court, leaders from various tribal nations told members of Congress this week. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Castro vs. Huerta earlier this year allows state prosecutors to take over criminal prosecutions for crimes that occur on Indigenous nations, and it’s causing confusion […] The post Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politicization#Democratic
Reason.com

On Affirmative Action, Clarence Thomas Took a Page From Malcolm X

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of cases—Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina—which ask whether the use of race as a factor in determining college and university admissions violates the Constitution. One justice who will undoubtedly vote against affirmative action in those cases is Clarence Thomas, who has spent years calling for the practice to be overruled.
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

The International Anti-Woke Backlash

This week, Italy prepared to welcome a new prime minister: 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party since 2014. Meloni is a populist conservative on issues ranging from marriage to immigration; she is a nationalist by philosophy and combatively passionate by temperament. A clip of a speech she gave at the World Congress of Families in 2019 has now gone viral with American conservatives; she explained, "Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves. And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity... We will defend God, country and family."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Michigan Daily

Biden’s right, Trump is a semi-fascist. Here’s why we shouldn’t prosecute him

Kicking and screaming, former President Donald Trump slowly faded out of view for the better part of the summer. Outside his core supporters, most Americans readily put memories of his tumultuous four years behind them. Potential 2024 Republican Party contenders began peaking up their heads.One might have reasonably believed that the era of Trump was finally coming to an end.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box

Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The List

How To Know If It's A Costume Or Cultural Appropriation

Indigenous Peoples' Day became a nationally recognized holiday in the United States in 2021, according to the White House. A day rooted in celebrating Indigenous peoples' sovereignty and taking a critical look at Western colonization, cities and states across the country are holding events in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Reckoning With Our Past on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Native American life expectancy declined from 72 years in 2019 to about 65 years in 2021. Such a drop is staggering. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to engage in a discussion about the foundational drivers of Indigenous health. Poor health indicators are driven by socioeconomic factors, including poverty,...
SOCIETY
Salon

Yes, democracy is in trouble — but "age caps" aren't the solution

In the United States and around the world, the dangers posed to democracy have become both more numerous and more dire, but also easier to spot. Voter suppression, disinformation campaigns and outright coups are neither subtle nor morally ambiguous tactics, and their practitioners — almost always from the far right — have grown brazen, taking less and less care to hide their true motives. But even at this moment of overwhelming peril for our democratic institutions, whose significance is recognized by an increasing number of Americans, one anti-democratic policy has gained support from a startling number of people across the political spectrum: barring older citizens from holding public office.
POLITICS
Michigan Daily

On the right to be forgotten

When I was a freshman in high school, I read some book that I can’t quite remember the title of, knowing only that it started with the words “You’ll never be remembered like Caesar.”. I hated that thought. Or more accurately, I hated how accurate it was.
SOCIETY
Michigan Daily

Big Ten Collaboration hosts event on the Federal Judiciary in the 21st century

The Democracy & Debate Initiative at the University of Michigan hosted several students from across the Big Ten Athletic Conference for the Big Ten Collaboration: Democracy in the 21st Century discussion in Hutchin’s Hall on Tuesday. The event included a conversation between Jeffrey Minear, former counselor to Chief Justice...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Inna Dinkins

#MeToo movement supporters are double those who oppose, study shows

woman covering mouthPhoto by Anete Lusina from Pexels. The #MeToo movement sprung into popular culture around 5 years ago. The social movement gives a voice to those who were affected by sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. The Pew Research Centersurveyed 6,034 U.S. adults from July 5-17, 2022 to gather their thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy