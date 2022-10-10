ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomad Meets Lincoln County Workers

Nomad's Clay Binford, left, talks with job seekers Stephen Hill, center, and Richard Hanson, Tuesday evening at the Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby. Nomad Global Communication Solutions, based in the Flathead Valley, held a job fair to determine the interest of workers in the area as the company considers opening a facility in Libby.
NBCMontana

Mexican citizen arrested for drug trafficking, officials report 12,000 pills seized

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mexican citizen accused of trafficking 12,000 fentanyl pills and $62,000 in cash to the Kalispell area. Northwest Montana Drug Task Force members say Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Receives $3.2 Million in Federal Land Payments

Flathead County will receive more than $3.2 million this year from the federal government’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, the Department of Interior announced in June. The payment is part of more than $549.4 million that will be distributed to 1,900 counties this year. According to the...
montanaoutdoor.com

Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day

Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
Flathead Beacon

Snow Ghost Express Chairlift on Track to Spin on Big Mountain

Once chairlifts start spinning at Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) on Dec. 8 for the 75th season, skiers and snowboarders will be able to grab five friends to ride the new six-pack Snow Ghost Express, where they will load the chairlift at the Base Lodge, ascend 2,200 vertical feet and unload at the top of Inspiration Ridge in seven minutes.
