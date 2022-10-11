Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily
Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack
A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State
In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
Michigan Daily
Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart
The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
Michigan Daily
Amidst preseason questions, Michigan remains unfazed
MINNEAPOLIS — This season’s Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t the team of old. Gone are the household names in Ann Arbor, like Eli Brooks, DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate. The only returning starter is junior center Hunter Dickinson, and there are no seniors left on the team, either. But even with nine new players on the roster — and a number of pressing questions about the Wolverines’ upcoming season — Michigan is unconcerned.
Michigan Daily
New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void
MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
Michigan Daily
With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits
That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
Michigan Daily
Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity
MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
Michigan Football vs Penn State: Odds and a prediction for College Football Week 7
Michigan football and Penn State will square off in a matchup of top-10 teams on Saturday and here’s a look at the odds, as well an early prediction against the spread. After a 31-10 win over Indiana last week, Michigan football was dropped in the polls. This week, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes to Ann Arbor, style points won’t be something to worry about.
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defense learning from Indiana as Penn State awaits
The No. 5 Michigan football team is at the halfway point of its season, having progressed through six games with relatively few roadblocks. Perhaps most surprisingly, the Wolverines’ defense — labeled as the greatest question mark entering the year — is molding into a respectable unit. “We’re...
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
Michigan Daily
Mike Hart ‘trending in a positive direction’
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after suffering a seizure during Saturday’s game, Hart released in a statement Monday morning. “Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart...
Michigan Daily
Rediscovering Ann Arbor
I fell back in love with Ann Arbor, unintentionally, on a run. I was training for an upcoming half-marathon, and I ventured farther and farther away from campus to get in my miles, seeing my endurance improve gradually. As the seconds on my stopwatch clicked upward, the familiar sights of the Diag, Nichols Arboretum and Kerrytown slowly morphed into quiet residential streets and shaded trails along the banks of the Huron River.
Michigan Daily
UMich Poverty Solutions hosts U of Iowa professor to talk racial disparities, municipal debt
Correction 10/11: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the host of the event. It has been corrected to represent the Poverty Solutions initiative as the host. The University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions initiative hosted University of Iowa professor Louise Seamster Friday to discuss the relationship between municipal debt...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Michigan Daily
Ethnic businesses transformed Ann Arbor strip malls into cultural meccas
In late August, I learned that an old friend with whom I had lost contact was coming to visit the University of Michigan. When thinking of a place to meet, a common friend and I blurted out the same answer simultaneously: “the Northside Plymouth Road Mall!” The area, which houses a host of Chinese businesses, from grocery stores and restaurants to entertainment, has long been colloquially referred to as “A2 Chinatown” among some of my Chinese classmates. For me, meeting there is not just an excursion, but a homecoming.
‘A space for everybody.’ National Coming Out Day celebrated in Penns Valley
“It’s really important for kids to find their community and share community and that’s what we’re hoping to do here.”
Michigan Daily
University Hospital to expand pneumatic tube system, construct new Pavilion hospital
The University of Michigan Hospital will be expanding its pneumatic tube system across its campus after being approved at the Sept. 22 Board of Regents meeting. The project has an estimated cost of $6.5 million and is expected to be finished in spring 2024. The pneumatic tubes within Michigan Medicine...
