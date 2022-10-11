ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan defensive line readying for Penn State’s potent rush attack

A talented running back can present a major problem for a defense. Penn State poses two such obstacles for Michigan. Last season, the Nittany Lions’ offense was one dimensional, averaging the second fewest rush yards per game in the Big Ten. This year, they’ve rejuvenated their ground attack — thanks to a pair of true freshmen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State

In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart

The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Amidst preseason questions, Michigan remains unfazed

MINNEAPOLIS — This season’s Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t the team of old. Gone are the household names in Ann Arbor, like Eli Brooks, DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate. The only returning starter is junior center Hunter Dickinson, and there are no seniors left on the team, either. But even with nine new players on the roster — and a number of pressing questions about the Wolverines’ upcoming season — Michigan is unconcerned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Columbus, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily

New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle

MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void

MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits

That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity

MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Sean Clifford
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s defense learning from Indiana as Penn State awaits

The No. 5 Michigan football team is at the halfway point of its season, having progressed through six games with relatively few roadblocks. Perhaps most surprisingly, the Wolverines’ defense — labeled as the greatest question mark entering the year — is molding into a respectable unit. “We’re...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Penn State#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Big House#The Nittany Lions
Michigan Daily

Mike Hart ‘trending in a positive direction’

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor and “trending in a positive direction” after suffering a seizure during Saturday’s game, Hart released in a statement Monday morning. “Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Rediscovering Ann Arbor

I fell back in love with Ann Arbor, unintentionally, on a run. I was training for an upcoming half-marathon, and I ventured farther and farther away from campus to get in my miles, seeing my endurance improve gradually. As the seconds on my stopwatch clicked upward, the familiar sights of the Diag, Nichols Arboretum and Kerrytown slowly morphed into quiet residential streets and shaded trails along the banks of the Huron River.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
Michigan Daily

Ethnic businesses transformed Ann Arbor strip malls into cultural meccas

In late August, I learned that an old friend with whom I had lost contact was coming to visit the University of Michigan. When thinking of a place to meet, a common friend and I blurted out the same answer simultaneously: “the Northside Plymouth Road Mall!” The area, which houses a host of Chinese businesses, from grocery stores and restaurants to entertainment, has long been colloquially referred to as “A2 Chinatown” among some of my Chinese classmates. For me, meeting there is not just an excursion, but a homecoming.
ANN ARBOR, MI

