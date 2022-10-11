Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable in primetime and against the AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs (3-1) are facing one of their most deeply ingrained rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in week 5. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the rivalry has been largely lopsided for the better part of a decade since...
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Yardbarker
Bills, Josh Allen reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills return to the scene of a painful playoff loss when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills seemingly were en route to an AFC Divisional round victory when they went ahead with 13 seconds left in regulation this past January, but the Chiefs tied the contest with a field goal and eventually won 42-36 in overtime on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce.
Comments / 0