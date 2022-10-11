You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is always training for his or her next big marathon. So, what do you do if your partner spends most of his or her time running and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

28 DAYS AGO