Daily Free Press
BU Women’s Hockey to face UNH in home-and-home series
Following a split to start the season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) will head up to Durham for a home and home with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4-0, 0-2-0 HE). The Wildcats are coming into the series with more games under their belt,...
Daily Free Press
Women’s soccer defeats Holy Cross 2-1, extends win streak to five
Boston University women’s soccer team won their fifth-straight match, beating the Holy Cross Crusaders 2-1. Holy Cross (0-10-4, 0-5-1 Patriot League) could not capture their first win of the season against the Terriers (9-6, 5-1 PL). Holy Cross has only beaten BU twice before, last handing the Terriers a loss in 2019.
Daily Free Press
Field hockey pushes through adversity, rolls past league opponents
Two months before the start of the season, life threw the Boston University field hockey team a curveball. In June, the team learned it would not have access to its home venue, New Balance Field, for the season due to renovations. The Terriers’ home games and practices were shifted to...
Daily Free Press
Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students
Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
Daily Free Press
How to deal with Boston’s cold weather
If you chose to move to Boston from a warm area, chances are that you have been repeatedly warned about the cold. As a Southern California native that moved here a month ago, I was growing incredibly tired of hearing the same warnings and offering the same meager “I’ll be fine,” reassurance.
Daily Free Press
Students protest Engineering Career Fair for inviting companies that ‘cause harm’
The Boston University Revolutionary Marxist Students held a protest at the Engineering Career Fair outside the George Sherman Union Oct. 6 to oppose BU promoting “societal engineers,” because it invites companies that participate in weapon-making and surveillance technology. Sam Fogelberg, a junior in the College of Engineering and...
Daily Free Press
REVIEW: BU MFA student brings 21st century teens to the wilderness with original play ‘Eat Your Young’
Campfire conversations, notorious fight scenes, ubiquitous teen romance — a new play showing at Boston Playwright’s Theatre from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16 includes these and more. The original play, written by Boston University graduate student J.C. Pankratz, is a cross between “Stranger Things,” “Lost” and “The Breakfast Club.”
Daily Free Press
Kidnapping outside Warren Towers deemed misunderstand
A reported kidnapping was cleared as a misunderstanding by the Boston Police Department Oct. 13 over three hours after the initial report was made. An eight-year-old boy of Asian descent was reported to be kidnapped by a white female around 700 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a tweet from BPD.
Daily Free Press
CGSA celebrates the ‘joy’ of coming out with a queer art exhibition
Through mediums like textile, oil paint and watercolor, students explored their experiences with Pride and the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday night. The virtual queer exhibition hosted by the Boston University Center for Gender, Sexuality and Activism with the Queer Activist Collective commemorated National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. The...
