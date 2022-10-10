ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

BU Women’s Hockey to face UNH in home-and-home series

Following a split to start the season, the Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) will head up to Durham for a home and home with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4-0, 0-2-0 HE). The Wildcats are coming into the series with more games under their belt,...
DURHAM, NH
Daily Free Press

Women’s soccer defeats Holy Cross 2-1, extends win streak to five

Boston University women’s soccer team won their fifth-straight match, beating the Holy Cross Crusaders 2-1. Holy Cross (0-10-4, 0-5-1 Patriot League) could not capture their first win of the season against the Terriers (9-6, 5-1 PL). Holy Cross has only beaten BU twice before, last handing the Terriers a loss in 2019.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Free Press

Field hockey pushes through adversity, rolls past league opponents

Two months before the start of the season, life threw the Boston University field hockey team a curveball. In June, the team learned it would not have access to its home venue, New Balance Field, for the season due to renovations. The Terriers’ home games and practices were shifted to...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students

Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Education
Boston, MA
College Sports
Daily Free Press

How to deal with Boston’s cold weather

If you chose to move to Boston from a warm area, chances are that you have been repeatedly warned about the cold. As a Southern California native that moved here a month ago, I was growing incredibly tired of hearing the same warnings and offering the same meager “I’ll be fine,” reassurance.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Kidnapping outside Warren Towers deemed misunderstand

A reported kidnapping was cleared as a misunderstanding by the Boston Police Department Oct. 13 over three hours after the initial report was made. An eight-year-old boy of Asian descent was reported to be kidnapped by a white female around 700 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a tweet from BPD.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Pandolfo
Person
Albie O'connell
Daily Free Press

CGSA celebrates the ‘joy’ of coming out with a queer art exhibition

Through mediums like textile, oil paint and watercolor, students explored their experiences with Pride and the LGBTQ+ community on Tuesday night. The virtual queer exhibition hosted by the Boston University Center for Gender, Sexuality and Activism with the Queer Activist Collective commemorated National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. The...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy