ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Salina Post

Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Ap Rapid Reaction Live#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

4 Winners, 4 Losers From Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders took a tough loss in Kansas City on Monday night in a game they probably should have won. Las Vegas looked like the better team most of the night, but even good teams can’t keep the Chiefs under wraps for an entire game. Plenty of players did well, some not so well. So, who balled out, and who needs to be called out?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans

The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record

The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second big collapse of the season and head into their bye week at the bottom of the AFC standings following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. “Learning the lessons the hard way sucks,” coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “But I think our team realizes, we can compete with them. But there’s a difference between just being in the game and then being able to close the game. Those are the lessons that we’re going to have to learn hopefully soon.” The Raiders (1-4) blew a 20-0 lead in Week 2 against Arizona in the biggest blown lead in franchise history and then couldn’t hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after going up 17-0.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis

Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy