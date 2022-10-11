Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to Olathe
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flag
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoir
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
TMZ.com
Davante Adams Apologizes For Shoving Man To Ground, McDaniels Shows Support
1:39 PM PT -- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with reporters about the incident on Tuesday ... saying he's still trying to get more information, but one thing he knows is Davante Adams has his full support. "I know that was an unfortunate situation," McDaniels said. "We obviously don't want...
Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC
KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans wanting to see their team in person are paying the 'Patrick price'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even with the silver and black having a down season. There's something different that happens when the Raiders come to town. Everyone wants to be at Arrowhead for Monday Night Football. It's not getting any cheaper to see a game in person these days. It's...
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Bills make Patrick Mahomes a home underdog for first time
The Kansas City Chiefs open Week 6 as underdogs at home for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes-era when they host the Buffalo Bills.
Derek Carr & Davante Adams Relationship on the Field Firming Up
The two former Fresno State teammates are showing why they can be a real threat on the field.
Yardbarker
4 Winners, 4 Losers From Raiders vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders took a tough loss in Kansas City on Monday night in a game they probably should have won. Las Vegas looked like the better team most of the night, but even good teams can’t keep the Chiefs under wraps for an entire game. Plenty of players did well, some not so well. So, who balled out, and who needs to be called out?
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans
The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record
The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second big collapse of the season and head into their bye week at the bottom of the AFC standings following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. “Learning the lessons the hard way sucks,” coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “But I think our team realizes, we can compete with them. But there’s a difference between just being in the game and then being able to close the game. Those are the lessons that we’re going to have to learn hopefully soon.” The Raiders (1-4) blew a 20-0 lead in Week 2 against Arizona in the biggest blown lead in franchise history and then couldn’t hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after going up 17-0.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Tuesday Recap of Loss to Chiefs
After watching the film of the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, moments ago Josh McDaniels offered his analysis after seeing the film.
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
