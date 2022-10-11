The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second big collapse of the season and head into their bye week at the bottom of the AFC standings following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. “Learning the lessons the hard way sucks,” coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “But I think our team realizes, we can compete with them. But there’s a difference between just being in the game and then being able to close the game. Those are the lessons that we’re going to have to learn hopefully soon.” The Raiders (1-4) blew a 20-0 lead in Week 2 against Arizona in the biggest blown lead in franchise history and then couldn’t hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after going up 17-0.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO