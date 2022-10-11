Read full article on original website
Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights. The council will discuss settling with the family...
KVUE
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Austin City Council to vote on increasing tenant rights and education on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council will vote on two pressing tenant rights topics, codifying an ordinance to include the right to organize without retaliation from landlords and creating a renters' rights program. "Renters do not have a lot of rights in Texas," said Councilmember Vanessa...
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Transit nonprofit rolling out extra bus passes for nonprofits aiding unhoused residents
The Transit Empowerment Fund is working to expand free bus pass access for Austin-area nonprofits who help service people experiencing homelessness.
KVUE
Travis County looks to increase voting machines on UT campus after loss of polling location
AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will not be able to cast their ballots at the university’s main central library this year as they have done in the past because the location does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. According to...
KVUE
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from the city council is helping with at least one of those problems.
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program
Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
Oilcan Harry’s finds temporary space before move into new downtown tower
Oilcan Harry’s is setting up a temporary home just a few doors down from its original location. The future of the business, a fixture in Austin's gay community and larger nightlife scene, has been a major topic of interest since plans emerged earlier this year to redevelop a portion of Fourth Street in downtown.
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
KVUE
AISD looks to build affordable housing for teachers, students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is looking to build two sites of affordable housing for its staff and teachers. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, officials from AISD are looking to convert two properties in the district into affordable housing for teachers, staff and families of students.
Report: Mid-rise with sustainable design planned for East Fourth Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A mid-rise office building with a sustainable design is coming to East Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The ABJ reports that Stream Realty Partners LP and global investment manager Barrings LLC are partnering to develop 1400 East, which will be located on one acre at 1400 E. Fourth Street, just west of the Plaza Saltillo train station.
Trial begins for former APD officer accused of excessive use of force in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marked the first day of trial for former Austin Police Officer Nathaniel Stallings, who was accused of excessive use of force during an arrest in 2017. It also marked the first officer trial under Travis County District Attorney José Garza. According to a report...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner appeals agreement in animal cruelty case
Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall appealed a justice of the peace court agreement he made with Burnet County over animal cruelty charges to the Burnet County Court at Law. The appeal was signed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst’s office, where the original agreement was signed just 10 days earlier.
