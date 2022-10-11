ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program

Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

AISD looks to build affordable housing for teachers, students

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is looking to build two sites of affordable housing for its staff and teachers. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, officials from AISD are looking to convert two properties in the district into affordable housing for teachers, staff and families of students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Mid-rise with sustainable design planned for East Fourth Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A mid-rise office building with a sustainable design is coming to East Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The ABJ reports that Stream Realty Partners LP and global investment manager Barrings LLC are partnering to develop 1400 East, which will be located on one acre at 1400 E. Fourth Street, just west of the Plaza Saltillo train station.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year

AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County commissioner appeals agreement in animal cruelty case

Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall appealed a justice of the peace court agreement he made with Burnet County over animal cruelty charges to the Burnet County Court at Law. The appeal was signed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst’s office, where the original agreement was signed just 10 days earlier.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

