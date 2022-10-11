ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

The Rock defeats St. John Lutheran in volleyball comeback

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School pulled off a come from behind win to knock off St. John Lutheran on Tuesday to get the final week of the high school volleyball season off to a good start for the Lions. The Rock trailed the Saints two sets to one, but rallied to claim the match in five, prevailing 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-9. The Lions improve to 7-7 overall, while the Saints, who came into the match 17-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, suffered their second straight loss.
OCALA, FL
High School Football PRO

Bronson, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Seven Rivers Christian School football team will have a game with Bronson Middle-High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Early look ahead to Florida-LSU, 7p.m. Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football season is unfolding much like a typical NFL schedule. Six games in, Florida’s only blowout has come against an FCS school. The rest have all been decided by 10 points or less. Fans can get into a lot of nitpicking and analysis...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. My name is Andrea Dautant and I am with UF Innovate Accelerate, and today we are joined by Nasser Koopaei from EriVan Bio. Hi Nasser. Thank you for joining us today.:. Hi. Thank you for having me in your program. So can you...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL first responders return home after rescuing 130 Hurricane Ian victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After 13 days of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, Task Force 8, a team of North Central Florida first responders, is home from Southwest Florida. “It’s not our community, but we’re thankful that we’re able to take our community’s resources and go help elsewhere,” said Lt. Jonathan Cicio, Gainesville Fire Rescue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for trying to enter apartments off Tower Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tayon Lavon Alexander, 31, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and resisting arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 4200 block of SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL

