OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School pulled off a come from behind win to knock off St. John Lutheran on Tuesday to get the final week of the high school volleyball season off to a good start for the Lions. The Rock trailed the Saints two sets to one, but rallied to claim the match in five, prevailing 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-9. The Lions improve to 7-7 overall, while the Saints, who came into the match 17-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, suffered their second straight loss.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO