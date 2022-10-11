Read full article on original website
The Rock defeats St. John Lutheran in volleyball comeback
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock School pulled off a come from behind win to knock off St. John Lutheran on Tuesday to get the final week of the high school volleyball season off to a good start for the Lions. The Rock trailed the Saints two sets to one, but rallied to claim the match in five, prevailing 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 28-26, 15-9. The Lions improve to 7-7 overall, while the Saints, who came into the match 17-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, suffered their second straight loss.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: George Shannon (Buchholz)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Football is a game that requires each player to make sacrifices in order to help the team win. The list of accommodations each player must make is endless. Buchholz senior Long snapper George Shannon doesn’t mind living in the shadows of his teammates. “Everything I...
Bronson, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Early look ahead to Florida-LSU, 7p.m. Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football season is unfolding much like a typical NFL schedule. Six games in, Florida’s only blowout has come against an FCS school. The rest have all been decided by 10 points or less. Fans can get into a lot of nitpicking and analysis...
North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. My name is Andrea Dautant and I am with UF Innovate Accelerate, and today we are joined by Nasser Koopaei from EriVan Bio. Hi Nasser. Thank you for joining us today.:. Hi. Thank you for having me in your program. So can you...
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Free gas ,bunco babes, and Mr. Two Bits. All that and more in our weekly chat with WIND-FM.
Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
Santa Fe College Annual State of the College Luncheon to be held in Starke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual State of the College Luncheon for Santa Fe College is set to take place in the city of Starke. Santa Fe College’s president, Paul Broadie, will give the college address. The event takes place at Governor Charley E. Johns Conference Center at noon...
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Eldercare of Alachua County will hold the annual pink dress luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual pink dress luncheon will be in Gainesville on Thursday. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Mariam Hannah. This event will be held at the Eldercare of Alachua County or 5701 34th Blvd.
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
Levy County shooting
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
NCFL first responders return home after rescuing 130 Hurricane Ian victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After 13 days of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, Task Force 8, a team of North Central Florida first responders, is home from Southwest Florida. “It’s not our community, but we’re thankful that we’re able to take our community’s resources and go help elsewhere,” said Lt. Jonathan Cicio, Gainesville Fire Rescue.
Ocala man arrested for trying to enter apartments off Tower Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tayon Lavon Alexander, 31, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and resisting arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 4200 block of SW...
