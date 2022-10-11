Read full article on original website
LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate
LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
College Football News
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview
LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
Legendary Florida broadcaster Mick Hubert named honorary Mr. Two Bits against LSU
Legendary Florida broadcast Mick Hubert, who spent 33 years as the official voice of the Gators, was named honorary Mr. Two Bits for Florida's seventh contest of the season, a home game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m ET. Hubert is one of just three people to...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Creed Whittemore of Buchholz connects with Jaren Hamilton for the TD catch & run. Vanguard’s...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. My name is Andrea Dautant and I am with UF Innovate Accelerate, and today we are joined by Nasser Koopaei from EriVan Bio. Hi Nasser. Thank you for joining us today.:. Hi. Thank you for having me in your program. So can you...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
wuft.org
Protesters disrupt first visit to UF for school’s presumptive new president
Hundreds of boisterous student protesters drove Sen. Ben Sasse from a stage Monday afternoon at the University of Florida, where he has been selected as the sole finalist to become the school’s next president. Before he was interrupted, Sasse – a conservative Republican – defended his remarks opposing forgiveness...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
WCJB
Siblings meet for the first time after 65 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Robert Harrison and his wife, Christine, waited outside a Cracker Barrel in Ocala for a reunion 65 years in the making. Since being separated from his mother before the age of two, Harrison has tried to solve the mystery that is his life. Through the internet, he found more answers this month.
wuft.org
New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need
Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
WCJB
Columbian bakery shares Latin American culture in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Las Americas Bakery is located along NW 34th Blvd and opened in June. The owner, Barbara Tibaquira is from Columbia but lived in Puerto Rico where she originally had a bakery. When her and her family moved to Gainesville 6 years ago she wanted to continue...
WCJB
Last chance for voter registration for the mid-terms
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term election. If you’re already registered and need to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that up until October 29th. But there’s no deadline to update your voting address. You...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Free gas ,bunco babes, and Mr. Two Bits. All that and more in our weekly chat with WIND-FM.
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
WCJB
Ben Sasse addresses students, faculty at University of Florida Q&A forums
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In one of the three open forums, Ben Sasse told a crowd at the University of Florida that he’s ready to trade his time in DC, for the top spot in The Swamp. Sasse still represents Nebraska in the US Senate and already expressed interest in dropping that job to lead the University of Florida.
WCJB
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales grossed more than $10 million at the two-day October yearling sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two horses sired by Girvin topped the second day of the October yearling sale at Ocala Breeders Sales. A colt out of Absolute Heaven and a filly out of Liberty Flag both sold for $110,000. Over two days, 381 head sold, which equaled last year’s total.
WCJB
James Ingle and Ed Book prepare to faceoff for spot on the City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Book and Ingle are competing to replace Harvey Ward for the district 2 seat in the City Commission. In the August primary election, Book won about 40% of the votes while Ingle won about 27%. Since both have another chance at redemption, they both say that they are prepared and ready to hit the ground running to improve the Gainesville community.
WCJB
TV20 to host Gainesville mayoral debate with Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are hosting a debate next week between the two candidates running to become the next mayor of Gainesville. Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward and former Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Ed Bielarski are running head-to-head for the seat. Next Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m.,...
