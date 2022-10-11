ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Water polo playoffs make a splash in the Valley

By Blake Holland
 2 days ago

PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The inaugural UIL varsity girls water polo bi-district tournament made a splash on Oct. 10.

Prior to this fall, water polo was recognized as a club sport in Texas for 50 years. Districts 31-6A and 32-6A collided at the City of Pharr Natatorium for four matches.

The top seeded Harlingen South defeated Pioneer in game one, 20-0. The number two seeded Harlingen defeated number three seeded Sharyland in game two, 16-6. Following that match, PSJA defeated Mission, 18-5. The final match of the night saw Mission Vets defeat PSJA Memorial 16-3.

The boys water polo bi-district playoffs begin Oct. 11 at the City of Pharr Natatorium.

