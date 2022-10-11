EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”

