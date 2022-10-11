ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

El Paso News

All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day

If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Back to the 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy humpday! Nice day to go golfing we are back in the 80s.⛳️⛳️⛳️. Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters🧥, but you don’t need those umbrellas, we are still staying pretty dry.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and drier conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday!🌸🌸🌸 Expect warmer and drier conditions. Still pretty chilly in the mornings, so grab those light jackets and sweaters but you don’t need those umbrellas for today.🌂. Expect a high of 79 degrees!🧥 Rain chances will...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and dry before cold front arrives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and dry conditions through the end of the workweek as a high pressure system dominates over our area. A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs and producing rain chances this weekend.
EL PASO, TX

