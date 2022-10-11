Read full article on original website
Sending Payments in Real Time: Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital solution enabling Corporate Banking clients to send real-time payments through the RTP® network from The Clearing House. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005096/en/ The ability to send real-time payments is one of many enhancements Regions has made over time to its Treasury Management services. (Photo: Business Wire)
