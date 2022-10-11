ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase. You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Sending Payments in Real Time: Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital solution enabling Corporate Banking clients to send real-time payments through the RTP® network from The Clearing House. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005096/en/ The ability to send real-time payments is one of many enhancements Regions has made over time to its Treasury Management services. (Photo: Business Wire)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
marinelink.com

Parker Towing Acquires General Marine Services

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based barging company Parker Towing Company on Tuesday announced it has acquired Baton Rouge, La.-based tank barge operator General Marine Services (GMS). GMS operates a fleet of liquid tank barges and towboats and provides services to customers in the refining industry. For Parker Towing the acquisition expands its tank barge division and fits into its strategy to continue to diversify and grow from a traditionally dry cargo carrier, the company said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s major airports not among those hit by Russian cyberattacks

Alabama’s major airports were not among American airports cyber-attacked early Monday morning by hackers from within the Russian Federation, the airports report. The cyberattacks did not threaten safety or security systems such as air traffic control, internal airline communications or transportation security, reports said. Instead, the hacks were against public-facing websites that report airport wait times and congestion.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

