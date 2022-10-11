Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
msn.com
MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Fantastic Four
Marvel has released the first look at its new Fantastic Four series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Launching in November, the series begins a new Fantastic Four era beginning with Marvel's first family spread across the United States as destruction strikes. New York. North and Coello will tell separate stories spotlighting each member of the Fantastic Four before reuniting the team at the end of the first story arc. The debut issue follows Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters on a road trip that takes an unexpected turn. Here's the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics for Fantastic Four #1:
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Collider
Marvel Delays 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as 'Blade' is Put on Hold
Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Delayed
Blade's production shakeup has led to Marvel moving Fantastic Four. Today, the company announced that the big MCU debut for Marvel's First Family will happen on Valentines Day 2025 rather than November 8 2024. The move to February has all of the Marvel fans talking online. But, Fantastic Four is far from the only title that saw its release date affected by the swap. Avengers: Secret Wars now sits in 2026. A painful wait for some fan who had already begun anticipating that film. Curiously, Avengers: Kang Dynasty remains unchanged for the moment. It will be interesting to see if things are further shuffled around or if this is as far as it will go. For now, the Marvel fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get Fantastic Four in the theater.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ stretches further away as release dates shift for multiple Marvel movies
The disappointing news just keeps on coming. Following the frustrating update that Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot has been sent back to the drawing board after losing its director, that much-anticipated movie has now been officially shifted back in the schedules. And it’s not the only one. The moving of the Daywalker’s first MCU appearance has sent an entire phase falling like dominoes as Marvel has updated its schedule to account for numerous delays that will no doubt depress diehard devotees.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
ComicBook
Batman vs. Robin #2 Just Brought Back a Ton of Magical DC Characters
The second issue of Batman vs. Robin landed in comic shops on Tuesday, fleshing out the DC universe in some truly unparalleled ways. While the book could have easily been presumed to only concern the conflict between Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, the first two issues have instead shown a weirder and more expansive story altogether. That story has weaved in a surprising number of magic users from the pages of DC's comics, ranging from Golden Age baddies to newer fan-favorites to a few staples of The Sandman.
ComicBook
Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña Speaks Out on Marvel's Nova Rumors (Exclusive)
It's a matter of when, not if, the Human Rocket enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nova, the fan-favorite cosmic Marvelite, has been a longtime request by fans of the MCU, and Hollywood trades have recently reported the project is in development at Marvel Studios. Recent rumors have pointed towards the possible live-action debut of the Sam Alexander version of the character, which many would like to see be played by Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with the Cobra Kai alumnus at red carpet premiere of Black Adam, and he addressed the rumors head-on.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Marvel Phase 5: release dates, news, and more
Everything we know about the next stage of Marvel's line-up
Collider
Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in 'She-Hulk' Episode 8
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve followed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gained a pretty good insight into the kind of person she is: her moral leanings, self-deprecating humor, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It," Jen is tested after a cyberattack orchestrated by Intelligencia discloses personal and professional details that could cost Jen her livelihood. It was a hugely enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s dishiest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a baddie who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, supervillain. Unfortunately, it all ends in rage-filled tears.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Avengers Preview Reveals Doctor Doom Wielding Thor's Hammer
Is Doctor Doom back on the side of the Avengers? This is the question raised in a preview of All-Out Avengers #2. The new series from writer Derek Landy and artist Greg Land is unique among Marvel's Avengers output, as there is no setup for each issue. Readers jump into the story blind and smack-dab in the middle of the action. It makes for a rapid-fire experience of not knowing what to expect, but should be great for readers who want less story and more action in their comics. The next installment of All-Out Avengers features Doctor Doom fighting alongside the Avengers, all while wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir.
Gizmodo
Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Adds a Superman to Its Cast
V/H/S reveals another anthology, with a major new slew of directors. Mike Flanagan is no longer a part of Netflix’s Something Is Killing the Children adaptation. Plus, get a look at the latest Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, and new Titans clips tease a showdown with Lex Luthor. Spoilers get!
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
