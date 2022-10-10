Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of killing 18-year-old at Echo Trail Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect, 10 days after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at Tulsa’s Echo Trail Apartments.

Tulsa police are searching for Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton. Pelton was charged with first-degree murder Monday morning in connection to the death of Fedro Givens.

Clarinda Givens, Fedro’s older sister, is pleading with Pelton to come forward.

“You took somebody’s loved one. You took somebody’s child. You took somebody’s brother. So just turn yourself in,” she said.

The warrant was issued just two days after Fedro’s Funeral.

“It’s very hard to lay someone who didn’t deserve to die to rest. So it’s very hard,” Clarinda said.

An affidavit in the case said that Pelton and an unidentified white male walked up to Givens while he was sitting at the gazebo outside the Echo Trail Apartments.

The affidavit said two eye witnesses said Pelton asked Givens if he knew someone, but neither witness could remember the name.

When Givens said yes, Pelton shot him in the torso, according to the affidavit.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said there is still no clear motive behind the shooting.

“There’s been a lot of very young kids killing other very young kids. It’s a, it’s a trend that should never happen,” he said

Tulsa Police said they gathered security footage from the apartment complex and a nearby QuikTrip. They showed screenshots of their shooting suspect, Pelton, to Union High school faculty, who positively identified Pelton.

The affidavit said they then showed a photo of Pelton to two eyewitnesses in the case. They both positively identified Pelton as the shooter.

Lt. Watkins said there was no way for Pelton to legally get a gun to use in this crime.

“These kids are too young to be buying guns, they’re obviously not purchasing these legally, parents need to keep the guns away from their kids,” he said.

He said while there is a warrant out, there is still a lot to do in the case and they are looking for the person who was with Pelton during the shooting, though have not confirmed any information about that individual.

The TPD dive team was also outside the apartments on Monday, looking for additional evidence in the murder.

If you know anything about Pelton’s location, please call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.

