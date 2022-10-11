NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons supply the talent. Embarrassment provides the motivation. The Brooklyn Nets know they made a monumental mess of the 2021-22 season, turning a championship contender into a first-round flop. Durant was so discouraged he asked to be traded, Irving so unreliable he didn’t get a contract beyond this season. They’re back together now, so don’t count out Brooklyn. Especially because the fuel Durant describes may be more powerful than potential. “A year of us looking in the mirror, like, we (messed) up as a team and that only makes you better,” Durant said. “So, I’m banking on that. I’ve got faith in that.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO