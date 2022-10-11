Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durant, Irving, Nets seek redemption after messy 2021-22
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons supply the talent. Embarrassment provides the motivation. The Brooklyn Nets know they made a monumental mess of the 2021-22 season, turning a championship contender into a first-round flop. Durant was so discouraged he asked to be traded, Irving so unreliable he didn’t get a contract beyond this season. They’re back together now, so don’t count out Brooklyn. Especially because the fuel Durant describes may be more powerful than potential. “A year of us looking in the mirror, like, we (messed) up as a team and that only makes you better,” Durant said. “So, I’m banking on that. I’ve got faith in that.”
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Victor Wembanyama. He’s not in the NBA, and yet somehow, it’s difficult to talk about the league without bringing him up. He is casting a shadow over the Association. Of course, at 7’3, that’s a substantial shadow, NBA scouts are enamored by Wembenyama’s potential. In fact, they’re so enthralled by the possibility of landing him that plenty of experts expect an abnormal number of teams to tank this season.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
NBA MVP race 2022-23: Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry seen as early favorites
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has now won two consecutive NBA MVP awards. Can he make it a three-peat in
NBA・
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go into the new season trying to build on the club's deepest playoff run in a decade
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
NBA
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103
Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
Pelicans F Zion Williamson (ankle) exits game
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson left Wednesday night’s 120-103 preseason loss to the Miami Heat with left ankle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Flyers hope John Tortorella can lead them to Stanley Cup eventually
The Flyers hope John Tortorella can lead a rebuilding process as the franchise chases its first Stanley Cup championship since 1975.
Comments / 0