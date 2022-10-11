ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Durant, Irving, Nets seek redemption after messy 2021-22

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons supply the talent. Embarrassment provides the motivation. The Brooklyn Nets know they made a monumental mess of the 2021-22 season, turning a championship contender into a first-round flop. Durant was so discouraged he asked to be traded, Irving so unreliable he didn’t get a contract beyond this season. They’re back together now, so don’t count out Brooklyn. Especially because the fuel Durant describes may be more powerful than potential. “A year of us looking in the mirror, like, we (messed) up as a team and that only makes you better,” Durant said. “So, I’m banking on that. I’ve got faith in that.”
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Gordon Hayward

Victor Wembanyama. He’s not in the NBA, and yet somehow, it’s difficult to talk about the league without bringing him up. He is casting a shadow over the Association. Of course, at 7’3, that’s a substantial shadow, NBA scouts are enamored by Wembenyama’s potential. In fact, they’re so enthralled by the possibility of landing him that plenty of experts expect an abnormal number of teams to tank this season.
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
