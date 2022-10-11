ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Local funeral home helps relieve pain at the pump

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayou La Batre business was giving back today by way of free gas!. “What better gift to give than to give the gas, everybody can use some gas right about now, so we’re happy about it,” says Carlton Malone, owner of Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10

UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map. UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
WALA-TV FOX10

Loxley family loses everything in house fire

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
LOXLEY, AL
WPMI

Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple crashes snarl interstate traffic in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 10 and Interstate 65 have snarled traffic in Mobile Wednesday afternoon. Mobile police said westbound I-10 between I-65 and the Riviere Du Chien overpass is closed. In addition, I-10 at the Dauphin Island Parkway exit is backed up. Six people were taken...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
MOBILE, AL
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 overdue boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Al.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued two boaters Tuesday, approximately 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 11:57 a.m. from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting that they rescued two boaters from a raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL

