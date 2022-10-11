Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Students celebrate International Walk to School Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Schools across central Illinois celebrated International Walk to School Day on Wednesday. Officials say nearly 3,000 students from six elementary schools in Urbana-Champaign, along with parents, teachers, Univeristy of Illinois student athletes, and Urbana police officers walked to school. Officials say the goal is to...
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
foxillinois.com
Students host event for National Coming Out Day
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) hosted a coffee and student conversation on Tuesday. Students took over the Connection Cafe and students convened a panel discussion in honor of National Coming Out Day at DACC. The event was designed to get conversations happening in a safe...
foxillinois.com
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
foxillinois.com
Decatur community gathers to pray for wounded officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, the Decatur and Macon County Community Offering Police Support group organized a prayer vigil for the two Decatur police officers shot earlier in the morning. The community came together to pray for the officers and show their support for the police.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
WAND TV
The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
foxillinois.com
U of I Native American House celebrates Indigenous People's Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day and the Native American House at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign celebrated with a wide range of events. The majority of the events were held at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures. The day was filled with different events that...
foxillinois.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor Defends Purchases of Delinquent Tax Properties
A member of the Vermilion County Board is asking why the City of Danville was allowed to purchase over 120 parcels of land before a delinquent tax auction. Jerry Hawker raised the question at Tuesday night’s county board meeting and talked with us afterwards…. {AUDIO: “I had a...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Airport manager quits after accusations of drinking and driving on runway
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Shake up at the Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, both the manager and maintenance manager quit their jobs during a special board meeting. Alex Gale, the now-former airport manager, was suspended about two weeks ago. On Tuesday during the afternoon meeting, the airport’s board laid out the accusations against her. She’s […]
