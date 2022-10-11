Pirates Down Spartans in Forks

Adna's Lydia Tobin navigates through the Napavine defense Oct. 3.

Getting off to a hot start off the bus, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Forks in Twilight Town, 2-0.

Both goals were in the opening moments, as Destiny Roller continued her hot streak, scoring unassisted in the sixth minute, and Karlee VonMoos added a goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Ava Humphrey to round out the scoring. The Pirates outshot the Spartans, 25-3, but had a hard time finishing.

“It took a lot of adapting to playing on the turf, with some playing on it for the first time,” Pirates coach Patrick Richardson said. “It’s always an adjustment. We dominated their half of the field a lot but didn’t get great first touches, so it was tough getting some passes and shots off.”

Richardson said there were a couple shots the Pirates just missed, including three VonMoos shots that ricocheted off the crossbar.

The Pirates (9-1, 5-0 C2BLN) will look to continue their winning streak, after just winning their ninth in a row, against Raymond-South Bend on the road Wednesday.