The tax extension deadline is almost here. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022. So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that right away to avoid IRS penalties.

INCOME TAX ・ 23 HOURS AGO