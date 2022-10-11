ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

401(k)s have a lot of benefits but aren't always the best place for your money. Consider all the options available to you before deciding where to keep your savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wtwco.com

IRS extends amendment deadline to additional CARES Act changes

In Notice 2022-45, the IRS extended the deadline — to December 31, 2025 — to adopt amendments for changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loan and distribution options and the retirement-related disaster relief included in the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 (Relief Act) (with special amendment deadline extensions for governmental plans). Notice 2022-45 also extends the Internal Revenue Code section 411(d)(6) cutback relief for amendments that reflect these CARES Act provisions and are adopted by the extended deadline. This guidance supplements the plan amendment relief previously granted through Notice 2022-33.
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

What does ‘the restructuring tsunami’ mean for annuities?

The emergence of private equity and asset-manager-backed insurance companies is leading to what Conning researchers call “a restructuring tsunami” in the annuity industry. Scott Hawkins, Conning managing director and head of insurance research, described the role of new parties entering the annuity market and the shifting competitive landscape during the American Council of Life Insurers’ 2022 annual conference.
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes

Are you thinking about selling a business or investment property that could result in a substantial profit, and consequently, a large tax bill? You may be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital gains taxes due on the sale or maybe entirely avoid them.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Struggling to Fund Your IRA? 3 Expenses You May Want to Cut

Contributing to a retirement plan could require some sacrifices -- but it's worth it. Your IRA isn't going to fund itself. If you're having trouble allocating money for retirement savings, you may need to rethink your discretionary spending. Saving for retirement is something it definitely pays to prioritize from a...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

How to Use a Roth IRA as a Retirement Savings Vehicle for a Child

Many people think of Roth IRAs as a retirement-savings vehicle for adults. But children who earn income can also save for retirement using this tax-advantaged savings vehicle. This year's Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,000 for people under 50 years old. A person earning less than that for the year can contribute the total of his or her earned income. Earned income refers to monies earned from a job or self-employment, which includes a paid position in a family-owned business.
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 8.7%

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 8.7% beginning in 2023, amounting to the largest increase in more than four decades, officials with the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. The cost-of-living adjustment will see payments to the about 70 million Americans who receive Social Security and...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Now to Avoid Penalties

The tax extension deadline is almost here. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022. So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that right away to avoid IRS penalties.
INCOME TAX
seniorresource.com

What’s The Difference Between Immediate and Deferred Annuities for Retirement?

Financial independence is a common goal among retirement planners. A steady stream of income will ensure your financial stability as you (and your spouse) age. Many retirees use annuities to help prevent the possibility of outliving their savings. And, how does that work? Essentially, an annuity exchanges present contributions for future income. It’s a contract between you and an insurance company. The basic formula is: you purchase the contract and then your payouts begin either immediately or deferred.
PERSONAL FINANCE

