Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?
ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
wbrc.com
Food That Satisfies the Soul
PRICHARD, Ala. (WBRC) - Carolyn Jackson never intended to be a BBQ master. In fact, she had a long successful career at a local paper mill in Mobile county, but in 1979 two things happened. There was a labor strike at the company and Hurricane Frederic struck in Mobile. That set a chain of events in motion which would someday make Carolyn’s barbecue famous and Absolutely Alabama.
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled for November 5
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be the host site for the 2022 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled on Saturday, November 5. The motorcycle ride will kick-off the holiday toy drive season for the Mobile area. Registration for the ride begins at 10:00 a.m. in the picnic area of the park. Registration is $10 a person and will include a new and unwrapped toy.
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
mobilebaymag.com
Madison McKenzie Hedge & Hunter Neel Cunningham
February 19, 2022 // St. Francis at the Point Church, Reception at The Venue. Madison met Hunter the first day of freshman year at Auburn University and the two began dating a year later. After an engagement in Belize, the couple returned to Point Clear to celebrate their nuptials in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in the midst of the Mardi Gras season. All-white flowers and the bridesmaids’ black satin gowns created a modern yet timeless theme for their evening wedding. After the ceremony, the couple arrived at the reception by trolley, and guests ate cake, popped champagne and danced well into the evening, a perfect ending to the special day.
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
Andalusia Star News
Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford
Andrew and Kennedy Langford of Rose Hill announce the birth of their twin boys, Clayton Hugh Langford and Fletcher Hayes Langford. They were born on Sept. 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Clayton Hugh weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Fletcher Hayes weighed 4 pounds and 13 ounces and was 18.1 inches long.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
Alabama college announces first woman to serve as president in its 192-year history
Mobile-based Spring Hill College will start the next year by establishing a bit of school history. For the first time in the school’s 192-year history, a woman will serve as a president. Mary H. Van Brunt, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in...
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
3 fires under investigation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive. The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional. […]
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
