ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

After tough loss, Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground on way to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlCV8_0iTz3tEy00

Davante Adams was frustrated after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll regret how he took out that frustration.

On his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground. ESPN's cameras caught the act and played it on "SportsCenter" after the game. It's not a good look for Adams and the NFL will not take kindly to it either.

Adams was clearly upset as the game ended. He and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided downfield on a fourth-and-1 pass that fell incomplete and practically ended the game. Adams slammed his helmet down in anger as he reached the sideline.

In the locker room afterward, in comments shown on ESPN, Adams apologized.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we're coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running in front of me, and I shouldn't have responded that way. But that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."

It's interesting that Adams spun it as "I bumped into him, kind of pushed him" when it was a pretty clear shove.

Adams also apologized on Twitter.

The apologies didn't stop the cameraman from filing a report with the Kansas City Police Department after the game, the Kansas City Star reported. According to the KCPD, the man filed the report, in which he alleged he'd been injured in an assault, from a local hospital. He traveled there on his own from the stadium, though his injuries were not life threatening. A KCPD spokesperson said that the incident will likely take more than 1-2 days to investigate, and that a decision on whether or not to file charges will come once the investigation is complete.

The shove came right after a crazy back-and-forth game. The Raiders blew a 17-0 lead. They seemed to tie it on Adams' second long touchdown of the game but decided to go for a two-point conversion and didn't get it. They had a shot at the end to win it but Adams was on the wrong end of two big plays during Las Vegas' final drive. Adams seemed to catch a pass that would have gotten the Raiders into Chiefs territory, but replays showed he juggled the ball a bit and didn't get both feet down in bounds. It was ruled incomplete. Then came the fourth-down collision with Renfrow and the helmet slam on the sideline.

Adams has become a bigger star this season after a trade to the Raiders. He has been on more national commercials. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL and made some huge plays on Monday night. But his night ended with an unfortunate and blatant shove. The NFL will be discussing that in their offices on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Bears

Can the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears [2-3]? It’s been a difficult week full of off-field headlines for the Commanders following another disappointing loss. When head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Sunday, he was asked why the Commanders are behind the other three NFC East teams, and he simply responded, “quarterback.”
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters invest in pro pickleball franchise

The pickleball craze has piqued the interest of the GOAT and a women’s tennis great. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and four-time major tennis champion Kim Clijsters will be part of an ownership group for a Major League Pickleball expansion franchise, ESPN reported. Brady and Clijsters are part...
NFL
KRMG

Pelicans' Zion Williamson twists left ankle, says he's fine

MIAMI — (AP) — Zion Williamson had a simple message after New Orleans' preseason game in Miami on Wednesday night. For those who saw the Pelicans' power forward roll his left ankle in the second quarter of the game, Williamson was delivering excellent news. Williamson — who didn't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy